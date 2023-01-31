The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is forecast to grow by $1401.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166326/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the liquid silicone rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high investment in infrastructure in emerging countries, growing demand for lightweight materials, and high rate of hip and knee implants.



The liquid silicone rubber market is segmented as below:

By Grade Type

• Industrial

• Medical

• Food



By Application

• Automotive

• Medical

• Electricals and electronics

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high demand for transparent LSR elastomers in optical application as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid silicone rubber market growth during the next few years. Also, antimicrobial LSR-silicone elastomers and growing medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the liquid silicone rubber market covers the following areas:

• Liquid silicone rubber market sizing

• Liquid silicone rubber market forecast

• Liquid silicone rubber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid silicone rubber market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Cabot Corp., CHT Germany GmbH, Dongguan New Orient Technology Co. Ltd, Elkem ASA, Genstar Technik, Mesgo Spa, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Newtop Silicone Manufacturer, NTCB, RD Rubber Technology Corp., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rosti Group AB, Ruijin, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Wynca Group, and Dow Inc. Also, the liquid silicone rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



