Alberta Innovates Named One of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for the Second Year

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Innovates and its subsidiary, InnoTech Alberta, are being recognized for a second year as one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers. The list, compiled annually by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, recognizes Alberta companies that are leaders in their industries, offering exceptional work environments.

Alberta’s top 75 employers are selected based on work atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, employee communication, training and skills development, equity, diversity and inclusion and more.

Alberta Innovates enhanced information and communication to employees. Additionally, the organization provided a deepened emphasis on a values-based culture, committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and supported community through social and giving activities.

“Alberta’s tech sector is on fire, and part of that is owed to the work of Alberta Innovates. As Alberta’s economy continues to grow and diversify, Alberta Innovates is there to provide support and expertise so entrepreneurs and start ups can attract investment and bring their ideas to life. With their dedicated staff working throughout the province and track record of success, it’s no surprise that Alberta Innovates has been named a Top 75 employer once again.”

Minister Nate Glubish, Technology and Innovation

“Alberta Innovates and InnoTech Alberta are once again pleased to be selected as one of Alberta’s top 75 employers. Our employees are exemplary and embody commitment, collaboration, creativity, curiosity, and a can-do spirit. We’re thrilled to be officially recognized as a top employer. The work we do benefits researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs along with small and large businesses, and that makes all of Alberta better and stronger.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Read more about Alberta Innovates’ Top 75 Employer recognition.

Alberta innovates is the province’s most comprehensive research and innovation agency. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta’s innovation engine. We foster and accelerate research and innovation to benefit citizens and drive economic growth.

Our total managed portfolio impact is $1.2 billion in value encompassing 1,320 active projects.

Alberta Innovates works across sectors to fund, partner and enable entrepreneurship throughout the province. The corporation operates in 11 locations with more than one million square feet of industrial testing and lab facilities and 600 acres of farmland. Alberta Innovates employs 589 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals and has an annual operating budget of $250 million.

