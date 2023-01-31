New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amusement and Theme Parks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817583/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market to Reach $82.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Amusement and Theme Parks estimated at US$54.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanical Rides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water Rides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Amusement and Theme Parks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured)
- Ardent Leisure Group Limited
- Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
- Changlong Group Co., Ltd.
- Comcast Corporation
- Fanta Wild Holdings, Inc.
- Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group
- Merlin Entertainments Group
- Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
- The Walt Disney Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Amusement and Theme Parks: An Introduction
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Tickets Emerge as the Largest Revenue Source
Mechanical Rides: The Leading Segment
Emerging Economies Poised to Witness High Growth
Competition
Top Amusement Parks Worldwide: A Review
Amusement and Theme Parks Worldwide: % Change in Attendance by
Facility for 2018-2019
Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Amusement and Theme Parks Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Mechanical Rides (Rides Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2020 & 2027
Water Rides (Rides Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2020 & 2027
Ticket (Revenue Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 &
2027
Food & Beverage (Revenue Source) Market Share Shift by Company:
2020 & 2027
Merchandise (Revenue Source) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2020 & 2027
Hotels / Resorts (Revenue Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2020 & 2027
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends in the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market
Changing Business Models
Adoption of Dynamic Pricing
Use of Artificial Intelligence & Touchless Technology
Changing Way Customers & Staff Interact
Rising Use of VR & AR for Enhancing Guest Experience
Changing Food Experiences
Growing Development of IoT Infrastructure
Rise in Use of Virtual Assistants
Blockchain Comes to the Fore
Players Focus on Environmental Impact
Technology Adoption Witnesses Rapid Growth in Theme Parks
Urbanization & Tourism Trends Impact Dynamics of Theme Park Market
Sustainability: An Important Aspect for Amusement Parks of the
Future
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New
Opportunities for Theme Parks Market
Virtual Reality-based Theme Parks Grow in Popularity
Technology Trends in Amusement & Theme Park
5G: Potential to Transform Theme Park Experiences
Consumer Incomes and Desire for Recreational & Adventurous
Activities Spur Market Prospects
Innovative, Adventurous Rides Present Growth Opportunities
Ensuring Profitability of Thrill Rides: A Major Machine Design
Challenge
Threat of Accidents at Amusement & Theme Parks: A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Rides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Rides by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Rides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water
Rides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Water Rides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Rides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Ride Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Ride Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Ride Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ticket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ticket by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Ticket by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Merchandise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Merchandise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hotels / Resorts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hotels / Resorts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Hotels / Resorts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Amusement and Theme Parks Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Amusement and Theme Parks Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2027
Mechanical Rides (Rides Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2020 & 2027
Water Rides (Rides Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2020 & 2027
Ticket (Revenue Source) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2020 & 2027
Food & Beverage (Revenue Source) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2020 & 2027
Merchandise (Revenue Source) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2020 & 2027
Hotels / Resorts (Revenue Source) Market: Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2020 & 2027
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
COVID-19 Presents a Challenging Time for Amusement & Theme Parks
Market Overview
Advertising Spending (in US$ Billion) in US Amusement Parks for
the Years 2018-2020
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks by
Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks by
Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels /
Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Leading Theme Parks in Japan by Annual Attendance (in Thousand)
for FY2019
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Amusement and Theme Parks Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Mechanical Rides (Rides Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2020 & 2027
Water Rides (Rides Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2020 & 2027
Ticket (Revenue Source) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2020 & 2027
Food & Beverage (Revenue Source) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Merchandise (Revenue Source) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2020 & 2027
Hotels / Resorts (Revenue Source) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2020 & 2027
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Market Overview
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks by
Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks by
Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels /
Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food &
Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Amusement and Theme Parks
by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise,
Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Water Rides and Other Ride Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Amusement and
Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and
Other Ride Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and
Theme Parks by Rides Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanical Rides, Water Rides and Other Ride Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Amusement and Theme Parks by Revenue Source -
Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and
Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Amusement and
Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Ticket, Food & Beverage,
Merchandise, Hotels / Resorts and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and
Theme Parks by Revenue Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels /
Resorts and Other Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Amusement and Theme Parks Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Amusement and Theme Parks by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Amusement and Theme
Parks by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Amusement and
Theme Parks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Amusement and Theme Parks by Rides Type - Mechanical Rides,
Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market to Reach $82.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
