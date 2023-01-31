The Global Plastic Additives Market is forecast to grow by $19.86 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114942/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plastic additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry, developing countries to boost the demand for plastic additives, and increased demand from e-commerce market.



The plastic additives market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Modifier

• Stabilizers

• Extenders

• Processing aids



By Application

• Packaging

• Consumer goods

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for bio-based plasticizers as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic additives market growth during the next few years. Also, use of plastic waste for bitumen replacement and growing demand for biodegradable resins will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plastic additives market covers the following areas:

• Plastic additives market sizing

• Plastic additives market forecast

• Plastic additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic additives market vendors that include ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, and BASF SE. Also, the plastic additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

