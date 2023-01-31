Global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 1,795.23 Million By 2032, at 6.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Fillers; By Application (Oil & Gas, Electrical, and Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, and Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 1,795.23 Million By 2032 and estimated to be valued at USD 953.68 million in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032”

What is Polyaryletherketone (PAEK)? How Big is Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Size & Share?

Overview

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is a member of semi-crystalline thermoplastics used in various engineering applications. PAEK has high-temperature stability of 250 °C, high mechanical strength, and flame retardant properties. PAEK plastics are characterized by their phenylene rings and oxygen bridges. Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is acquired from injection molding, extrusion, and compression molding techniques. PAEK occurs in different types, including polyetherketone (PEK), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyetherketoneketone (PEKK), and polyetheretherketoneketone (PEEKK).

PAEK is used in various applications including oil drilling components, such as seals, valve parts, gears, compressor rings, bearings, and wire coatings. It also finds application in the chemical pump industry as it can combat temperature and stress. The rise in the production capacity of PAEK is majorly driving the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market size. The increased need for PAEK across end-use industries is propelling the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyaryletherketone-paek-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Offerings of the Industry Report

Assessment of all opportunities and risks in the market.

Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, and constraints.

It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries.

Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current size and future prospective.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered:

Amco Polymers.

Arkema

Caledonian Industries Ltd

Ensinger GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Gharda Chemicals Ltd

J.K. Overseas

Jilin Zhongyan High-Performance Plastic Co. Ltd.

NANOCHEMZONE

Nanorh

Panjin Zhongrun High-Performance Polymer Co. Ltd

Quadrant AG

URMA

Victrex plc

Solvay S.A

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyaryletherketone-paek-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key growth Driving Factors

A number of applications of polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) are favoring the industry growth

PAEK market is expected to experience significant growth due to its properties such as stability at higher temperatures and friction resistance. The rising usage of polyether ether ketone (PEEK) in the aerospace industry is anticipated to fuel the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market sales over the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for clean and renewable energy is another factor supporting the solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, thereby boosting the PAEK industry's evolution. Further, the increasing usage of different polyaryletherketone types in a number of applications, including industrial and general engineering, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and medical, are estimated to propel the growth of the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19901

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Growing investments in the aerospace sector to push the market growth

A rise in government investments in the aerospace sector in China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia is driving the PAEK market sales. Also, increasing development activities by a Canadian aerospace company, Bombardier, coupled with the presence of OEMs such as Honeywell and Boeing in Mexico, is expected to positively influence the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry.

For instance, a study published by India Brand Equity Foundation in the year July 2022 reported that India produced OEMs of 22.93 million vehicles where PAEK is used to manufacture automotive parts, like jet engines, battery assembly, bearings, and others. These factors are anticipated to flourish in the market evolution.

Segmental Analysis

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate

Based on type polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market segmentation, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is likely to register the fastest growth. This can be attributed to a surge in demand for PEEK in the medical industry due to the increasing number of diseases, technological development, and a rise in the production rate of medical devices. PEEK is commonly used in orthopedics, facials, and spine surgeries owing to its physio-chemical properties. Moreover, the growing demand for PEEK in the automotive and industrial sectors due to their high strength, flexibility, lightweight, and thermal conductivity attributes is projected to boost the growth of the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market.

The automotive application segment dominated the market in 2022

By application, the automotive application category held the largest polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market share in 2022 owing to the increasing population, which has led to the increased utilization of PAEK in the automotive industry. Also, the growing production rate of vehicles, coupled with rising logistics and transportation activities, has fueled the market growth. PAEK is also majorly used during the manufacturing process of auto components, engines, seal rings, bearings, and wear pads due to its properties like high mechanical strength, excellent hydrolysis resistance, and superior thermal and electrical stability. In addition, it is also used in the chemical pump industry.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyaryletherketone-paek-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,795.23 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,015.09 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.5% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Amco Polymers., Arkema, Caledonian Industries Ltd, Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Gharda Chemicals Ltd, J.K. Overseas, Jilin Zhongyan High-Performance Plastic Co., Ltd., NANOCHEMZONE, Nanorh, Panjin Zhongrun High-Performance Polymer Co., Ltd, Quadrant AG, Solvay, URMA, Victrex plc, and Solvay S.A. Segments Covered By Type, By Fillers, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Europe captured the major revenue share in 2022

In terms of geography, polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market in Europe accounted for the highest revenue share due to the presence of leading automobile producers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. These players are producing attractive vehicles where PAEKs are utilized for sealing and increasing the aerodynamics of vehicles. Also, continuous product launches, partnerships, business expansion, and other key developments by several companies such as Solvay, Evonik Industries, and Arkema drives the market demand. Increasing consumer demand for electric vehicles and the growing production rate of electronic gadgets are propelling the market growth predicted period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to capture the largest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant contributions of China, Japan, India, and others to the growth of the PAEK market in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Fillers; By Application (Oil & Gas, Electrical, and Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, and Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyaryletherketone-paek-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2020, Evonik Industries introduced the next-generation polyether ether ketone implant material for medical technology under the trade name of VESTAKEEP Fusion. This PEEK enhances the joining between the bone and implants. This strategic product launch is projected to boost the PAEK market in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the polyaryletherketone market report based on type, fillers, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

PEEK

PEK

PEKK

By Fillers Outlook

Carbon-filled

Glass-filed

Unfiled

By Application Outlook

Oil & Gas

Electrical, and Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Mold Release Agents Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market

Chemical Injection Skids Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/chemical-injection-skids-market

Biorational Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biorational-market

Europe 1,4 Butanediol Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/europe-1-4-butanediol-bdo-market

Snus Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/snus-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com