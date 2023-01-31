New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Music Streaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817582/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Online Music Streaming Market to Reach $78.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online Music Streaming estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16% over the period 2022-2030. Audio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Online Music Streaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)

- Amazon.com, Inc.

- Apple, Inc.

- Baidu, Inc.

- Google, Inc. - Google Play

- Pandora Media, Inc.

- RealNetworks, Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sony Corporation

- Spotify AB

- Vodafone Group PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817582/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Online Music Streaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industry Witnesses Drop in Music Services Amid COVID-19

Lockdowns Increase Consumption of Music Streaming Services

Future of Music Streaming Post COVID-19

Online Music Streaming: An Overview

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecom Network Operators Add Music Services to Boost Growth

Rise in Subscription Services Drive Music Streaming

Market Share of Music Streaming Subscribers Worldwide

Rise in Freemium Business Models by Online Music Streaming

Services

Rise in Wearable Amplify Growth Opportunities

Benefits of Online Music Streaming Platforms

Popular Music Streaming Services in the US by Age Group

Online Music Streaming Ushers in a Revolution in Music Industry

US Music Revenues by Format: 2019

Factors Driving Growth in Online Music Subscription

Millennials Catch up with Music Streaming

Young Adults: Major Demographic for Online Music

Breakdown of Streaming Music Listeners by Age-Group

Select Music Sources in the US by Age Group

Music Consumption by Location



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Audio by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Audio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Video by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Video by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Apps

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Apps by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Apps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Browsers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Browsers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Browsers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Demand by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Demand by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Demand by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Live

Streaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Live Streaming by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Live Streaming by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Individual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Individual by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Online Music Streaming Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand and

Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand

and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand

and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand

and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand

and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Demand and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individual and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Audio and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Apps and Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming

by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Demand and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music

Streaming by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individual and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live

Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand

and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 128: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 130: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio

and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 131: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 133: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and

Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 136: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand and

Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 137: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online

Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 138: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 139: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 140: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 141: Spain Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________