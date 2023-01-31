New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Music Streaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817582/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Online Music Streaming Market to Reach $78.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online Music Streaming estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16% over the period 2022-2030. Audio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Online Music Streaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Baidu, Inc.
- Google, Inc. - Google Play
- Pandora Media, Inc.
- RealNetworks, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Spotify AB
- Vodafone Group PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Online Music Streaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industry Witnesses Drop in Music Services Amid COVID-19
Lockdowns Increase Consumption of Music Streaming Services
Future of Music Streaming Post COVID-19
Online Music Streaming: An Overview
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Telecom Network Operators Add Music Services to Boost Growth
Rise in Subscription Services Drive Music Streaming
Market Share of Music Streaming Subscribers Worldwide
Rise in Freemium Business Models by Online Music Streaming
Services
Rise in Wearable Amplify Growth Opportunities
Benefits of Online Music Streaming Platforms
Popular Music Streaming Services in the US by Age Group
Online Music Streaming Ushers in a Revolution in Music Industry
US Music Revenues by Format: 2019
Factors Driving Growth in Online Music Subscription
Millennials Catch up with Music Streaming
Young Adults: Major Demographic for Online Music
Breakdown of Streaming Music Listeners by Age-Group
Select Music Sources in the US by Age Group
Music Consumption by Location
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Audio by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Audio by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Video by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Video by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Apps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Apps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Apps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Browsers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Browsers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Browsers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Demand by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Demand by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Demand by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Live
Streaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Live Streaming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Live Streaming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Individual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Individual by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Online Music Streaming Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand and
Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand
and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand
and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand
and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand
and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Demand and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Individual and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Audio and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apps and Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming
by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Demand and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Online Music
Streaming by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Individual and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live
Streaming - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand
and Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Online Music Streaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 128: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Audio and Video Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 130: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Audio
and Video for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Platform - Apps and Browsers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Apps and Browsers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 133: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apps and
Browsers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
Service - On-Demand and Live Streaming Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Demand and
Live Streaming for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Online
Music Streaming by End-Use - Individual and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 138: UK Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Individual and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 139: UK 16-Year Perspective for Online Music Streaming by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individual
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 140: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Music Streaming by Content Type - Audio and Video -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 141: Spain Historic Review for Online Music Streaming by
