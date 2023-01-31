The Global Virtual Assistant Market is forecast to grow by $26945.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.29% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Assistant Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069636/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the virtual assistant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced customer service, benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers, and smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions.



The virtual assistant market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Spoken commands

• Text-to-speech



By End-user

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the popularity of chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual assistant market growth during the next few years. Also, virtual assistants make use of phone easier and rising popularity of nlp will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

• Virtual assistant market sizing

• Virtual assistant market forecast

• Virtual assistant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual assistant market vendors that include 247.ai Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anboto Europe SL Co., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Baidu Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., CSS Corp., CX Co., eGain Corp., GAVS Technologies NA Inc., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., True Image Interactive Inc., VA Company LLC, and Verint Systems Inc. Also, the virtual assistant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069636/?utm_source=GNW



