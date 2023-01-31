The Global Social Commerce Market is forecast to grow by $4196.98 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Commerce Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015497/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the social commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by personalized shopping experience and diverse product portfolios on social commerce platforms, increasing use of social media advertising, and rising number of mobile internet users.



The social commerce market is segmented as below:

By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advances in social media as one of the prime reasons driving the social commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of RTB and the emergence of cross-device marketing techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the social commerce market covers the following areas:

• Social commerce market sizing

• Social commerce market forecast

• Social commerce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading social commerce market vendors that include Advance, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Automattic Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Charlton Media Group, Etsy Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fashnear Technologies Pvt. Ltd., iQIYI Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., PDD Holdings, Renren Inc., Shopify Inc., SINA Corp., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Also, the social commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



