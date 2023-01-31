Global Retail Core Banking Solution Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2028 at a 9.8% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retail Core Banking Solution Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Retail Core Banking Solution Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



One of the key aspects influencing the market growth is how well the retail core banking solutions help clients manage their finances over a secure channel and provide flexibility in accessing their bank accounts. Additionally, the use of retail core banking solutions gives low-cost funding to banks, aids in their establishment, and maintains an efficient Customer Relationship Management (CRM), which are all predicted to propel market expansion over the course of the projection year. The sector is also growing due to customer mobile and online banking demand.



Banks are under pressure to implement better tactics that may offer their customers straightforward payment options due to the increasing competition from different mobile payment wallets and other Fintech applications, which is expected to drive the market's growth. The competitors in the market are also focusing on new product launches to maintain a competitive edge.



Market Growth Factors

Increase in applications for IoT solutions in banking sector



Due to their many high-throughput and productivity-boosting uses, networked technologies like edge computing and IoT devices are gaining significant popularity on the global market. Additionally, many vendors are producing IoT devices, boosting the penetration of linked devices in the contemporary business environment. Radiofrequency identification (RFID), low-energy Bluetooth, near-field communication (N.F.C.), low-energy wireless, LTE-A, low-energy radio protocols, and Wi-Fi-direct are standard protocols and technologies used by IoT systems.



Growing demand for improved customer experience



IoT impacts banking customer service in various ways. Customers receive timely insights and a personalized experience. Visitors can make an appointment and verify it in their smartphone due to device connectivity. Customers now understand when it is their turn to stand in line rather than wait at the counter. Additionally, the bank maintains a record of each customer's appointments, the services they utilize each time they come in and any questions they may have.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Solution (without services) and Services. The Services segment registered the significant revenue share in the Retail Core Banking Solution Market. Modern banks need several complex systems to work together to ensure continuous service delivery and reliability. The retail core banking services model ensures that all the systems are managed at once and have outstanding usability, complete functionality, bug fixes, and timely upgrades.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Cloud and On-premise. The on-premises segment accounted for the substantial revenue share in the Retail Core Banking Solution Market during 2021. The banking organization favors on-premise solutions because of their many benefits. One of these benefits is total risk reduction because the data is controlled and hosted on private servers.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization size, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the Small and Medium Enterprises segment showcased the considerable revenue share in the market. The segment is anticipated to rise due to S.M.E.s' evolving need to adapt their operations and financing facilities and their growing demand for flexibility. The increasing S.M.E. ecosystem is also accelerating the desire for S.M.E.s to install retail core banking products, which will likely accelerate the segment's growth.



Application Outlook



Based on application, Retail Core Banking Solution Market is divided into Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Digital Banking, and Others. In 2021, the regulatory compliance segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market. The dominance might be attributed to the importance of client data protection in the banking industry. Every data breach or internet attack could cause irreversible harm to a business. One advantage of a tailored solution is the capacity to provide extra protection layers.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the Retail Core Banking Solution Market with the largest revenue share in 2021. Due to significant continuous technological advancements in core banking solutions and acceptance by well-known firms like Canadian Western Bank and HSBC Holdings plc, the dominance is predicted to last over the projection period.





