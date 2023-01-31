New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hearth Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798735/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Hearth Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hearth estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Hearth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)
- Barbas Bellfires
- Empire Comfort Systems
- Europeanhome
- FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.
- GHP Group, Inc.
- Hearth Products Controls Co.
- Hearthstone Stoves
- HNI Corporation
- Innovative Hearth Products
- Jotul AS
- Nordpeis
- Pacific Energy
- Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills
- RH Peterson Co.
- Stellar Hearth Products
- Travis Industries Inc.
- Wilkening Fireplace Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Hearth Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to its
Attributes of Providing Safer Fireplace and Preventing Fire
Hazards
Competition
Global Modern Hearth Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Hearth - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Hearth Products in Europe, North America and Other
Cold Regions Worldwide Drives Demand
Increasing preference for Hearth among Homebuilders Lays Strong
Foundation for Growth
Growing Rate of Esthetic and Designer Buildings: Business Case
for Hearth Products
Emergence of Solar Energy as an Eco-Friendly Alternative in
Hearth Products
Global Solar Energy Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated
Hearth Products and Technologies
Global Home Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Technology Advancements in Hearth Market Drives Demand
Challenges
Strict Regulations for Environment Protection: A Major Hindrance
Increasing Demand for Space Heaters Poses Challenge
Product Overview
Hearth: Introduction
Hearth by Product Type
Stove
Fireplace
Fireplace Insert
Hearth by Fuel Type
Pellet Stove
Gas Fireplaces
Electric Fireplace
Wood Fuel Hearth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hearth by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electricity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Electricity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Electricity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pellet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pellet by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pellet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Hearth Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fireplaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Fireplaces by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Fireplaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stoves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Stoves by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Stoves by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Inserts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Inserts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Indoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Indoor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Indoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Institutional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Institutional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Institutional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hearth
by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas,
Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hearth
by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces, Stoves and
Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hearth
by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Hearth by Placement - Indoor,
Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hearth
by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and
Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood,
Gas, Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces, Stoves
and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas,
Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces, Stoves
and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas,
Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces, Stoves
and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Hearth by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood,
Gas, Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces,
Stoves and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood,
Gas, Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces,
Stoves and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: France Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Hearth Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood,
Gas, Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Product Type - Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Hearth by Product Type -
Fireplaces, Stoves and Inserts Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fireplaces,
Stoves and Inserts for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Placement - Indoor, Outdoor and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Hearth by Placement -
Indoor, Outdoor and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 130: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Placement -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor, Outdoor and
Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Application - Residential, Hospitality, Commercial
and Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Germany Historic Review for Hearth by Application -
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Hospitality, Commercial and Institutional for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearth by Fuel - Wood, Gas, Electricity and Pellet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Hearth by Fuel - Wood,
Gas, Electricity and Pellet Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hearth by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Gas, Electricity
and Pellet for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
