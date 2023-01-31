New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hearth Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798735/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Hearth Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hearth estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Hearth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)

- Barbas Bellfires

- Empire Comfort Systems

- Europeanhome

- FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

- GHP Group, Inc.

- Hearth Products Controls Co.

- Hearthstone Stoves

- HNI Corporation

- Innovative Hearth Products

- Jotul AS

- Nordpeis

- Pacific Energy

- Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills

- RH Peterson Co.

- Stellar Hearth Products

- Travis Industries Inc.

- Wilkening Fireplace Company





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Hearth Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to its

Attributes of Providing Safer Fireplace and Preventing Fire

Hazards

Competition

Global Modern Hearth Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Hearth - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Need for Hearth Products in Europe, North America and Other

Cold Regions Worldwide Drives Demand

Increasing preference for Hearth among Homebuilders Lays Strong

Foundation for Growth

Growing Rate of Esthetic and Designer Buildings: Business Case

for Hearth Products

Emergence of Solar Energy as an Eco-Friendly Alternative in

Hearth Products

Global Solar Energy Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated

Hearth Products and Technologies

Global Home Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Technology Advancements in Hearth Market Drives Demand

Challenges

Strict Regulations for Environment Protection: A Major Hindrance

Increasing Demand for Space Heaters Poses Challenge

Product Overview

Hearth: Introduction

Hearth by Product Type

Stove

Fireplace

Fireplace Insert

Hearth by Fuel Type

Pellet Stove

Gas Fireplaces

Electric Fireplace

Wood Fuel Hearth



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



