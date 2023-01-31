The Global Demand Response (DR) Market is forecast to grow by $ 2251.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Demand Response (DR) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006324/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the demand response (DR) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing gap between electricity supply and demand, growing demand for smart devices and analytics software, and increased cost of electricity.



The demand response (DR) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware and software

• Service



By End-user

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging concept of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the demand response (DR) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased generation of electricity from clean energy sources and emergence of data-driven demand response will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the demand response (DR) market covers the following areas:

• Demand response (DR) market sizing

• Demand response (DR) market forecast

• Demand response (DR) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading demand response (DR) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AutoGrid Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encycle Corp., Enel Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Landis Gyr AG, Lockheed Martin Corp., LS Power Development LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and ALSTOM SA. Also, the demand response (DR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________