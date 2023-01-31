New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Flake Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798675/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Glass Flake Coatings Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Glass Flake Coatings estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Glass Flake Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$430 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Akzo Nobel NV

- BASF SE

- Berger Paints India Ltd.

- Chemiprotect Engineers

- Clean Coats P. Ltd.

- Corrosioneering Group

- Demech Chemical Products Pvt. Ltd.

- Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

- Hempel A/S

- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

- KCC Corporation

- National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- RPM International, Inc.

- Samhwa Paint Industrial Co Ltd.

- Shalimar Paints Limited

- SK Kaken Co., Ltd.

- Specialized Coating Systems (Pty)Ltd.

- The Sherwin-Williams Company

- Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd.

- Yung Chi Paint & Varnish





A Prelude into Leading Market Players



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need to Improve Lifespan and Performance of Devices

to Boost Market Demand

North American Region to Lead the Global Market Share during

the Forecast Period

Epoxy Segment Leads in Terms of Market Value Contribution

Oil & Gas to Occupy Highest Market Share in the Glass Flake

Coatings Market during the Analysis Period

Application in Wide Range of Areas Drive Market Growth

Shipbuilding Industry is expected to Contribute Increased

Market Gains during Analysis Period

New Shipbuilding and Pipeline Construction Projects to Spur

Market Growth

Product Introductions

AkzoNobel Introduces New High Build Glass Flake Epoxy



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798675/?utm_source=GNW



