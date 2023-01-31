Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 31st January 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 23rd JANUARY 2023 TO 30th JANUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
23/01/202323511.122 613 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
24/01/202350511.125 615 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
26/01/20231 00011.4911 490 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
30/01/202330011.33 390 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total2 040-23 108 €--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

