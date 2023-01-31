New CEO appointed in MAXIMA Estonia and MAXIMA GRUPĖ board change

English Lithuanian

Kristina Mustonen was appointed as sole Board Member (CEO) of MAXIMA Eesti OÜ effective from Wednesday, 1st of February. She takes over from Edvinas Volkas in this role.

Kristina Mustonen had been engaged in Vilniaus prekyba company group from 2007 until 2020, where she developed her career in MAXIMA Estonia from the Purchase Manager to Chief Commercial Officer and the Member of the Board, and later served as Chief Commercial Officer in Bauhof Group AS. From 2020 until now, Kristina Mustonen served as board member and was the Commercial Director for Baltics in HKScan Estonia, AS, the Nordic meat and meals company.

Lauryna Šaltinė, currently serving as CFO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, was appointed as a Member of the Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, where Edvinas Volkas was recalled from the position of the member of the management board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB as well. The Management Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB shall further consist of Agnė Voverė (chair), Karolina Zygmantaitė, Arūnas Zimnickas, Tomas Rupšys, Petar Petrov Pavlov and Lauryna Šaltinė.

Edvinas Volkas, who was engaged in Vilniaus prekyba group companies since 2001, and was leading MAXIMA Estonia from 2019, is leaving the company group.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

