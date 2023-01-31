Sarah Fox Joins Vestaron as VP, Sustainability

RTP, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron Corporation, the leading producer of peptide-based bio-pesticides, announced the appointment of Sarah Fox as its first Vice President of Sustainability. In this role, Fox will lead the company’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and protecting biodiversity. Fox will focus on defining and developing a clear data set around key metrics as well as outreach to sustainability-focused landowners, operators and downstream stakeholders such as grocery and branded food companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Vestaron team,” said Anna Rath, CEO of Vestaron. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enable us to promote our messages of sustainability and biodiversity as well as continue to hold ourselves accountable to these core values.”

Vestaron’s mission is to lead a revolution in agriculture, providing products that have the same efficacy as traditional chemical pesticides but with the safety and environmental attributes of biologic molecules.

“I’m extremely honored to join the Vestaron team as the Vice President, Sustainability,” said Fox. "I am thrilled to help further expand the vision and measurement of Vestaron’s sustainability and ESG strategy while continuing to share unique solutions to growers provided by nature-based products for sustainable agriculture.”

Sarah brings over 25 years of extensive experience in sustainability and corporate responsibility, most recently coming from a leadership position at Nutrien Ag Solutions as their Global Director of Strategic Partnerships and Strategy. She holds a Master of Science in Atmospheric Science and Ecology from the University of Albany and a Bachelor of Science from Trinity University in Washington, DC.

To learn more about Vestaron’s leadership team, visit https://www.vestaron.com/about-us/.

About Vestaron Corporation

Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards. More information at www.vestaron.com.

Attachment