MICLEDI Microdisplays Highlights Best-in-Class microLEDs for Ultra-Compact Displays at SPIE AR-VR-MR Exhibition

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at SPIE AR-VR-MR at Photonics West, MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high def, ultra-compact displays, will be on hand to demonstrate its portfolio of R, G and B GaN µLEDs. These demonstrations will highlight excellent color performance in blue, green and red across the full range of drive currents for many different types of appliances demanding ultra-compact display modules. At the show, MICLEDI will also display red AlInGaP performance results from initial testing and characterization.



As creators of the industry’s first microLED arrays-for-augmented reality built on a 300mm CMOS manufacturing platform, MICLEDI enables more compact, power efficient devices that address the needs of future ultra-compact displays in terms of display size, resolution, brightness, image quality, power consumption and cost. MICLEDI’s strategy is to enable the optimum full-color ultra-compact display by making the best individual color-performing µLEDs, which when coupled with the company’s proprietary micro-lenses can be integrated into the highest performing full-color 3-panel µLED display module.

As there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution for ultra-compact displays, different applications (true consumer, industrial, enterprise, medical, automotive and others) require different optimal performance parameters – and MICLEDI is committed to serving customers developing AR glasses from medium to high resolution and medium to high brightness.

Hosted by SPIE, Photonics West is the largest annual conference and exhibition in optics and photonics, and the AR-VR-MR exhibit is highly focused on ultra-compact display technologies. At the show, demonstrations will be given in MICLEDI’s booth #131 at Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco from January 31 - February 1 and will feature green and red microLED arrays with excellent color and brilliance/luminance. MICLEDI’s recently announced two versions of red – GaN and AlInGaP – will also be displayed and discussed at the exhibition.

Private meetings can be arranged by contacting Harold Blomquist, MICLEDI’s VP of Business Development, at Harold.Blomquist@micledi.com. For more information, please visit www.micledi.com.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for a broad range of market applications requiring ultra-compact displays. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

