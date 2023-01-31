Vive Funds Announces Latest Multifamily Investment Opportunity in North Carolina

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vive Funds, the Dallas-based multifamily real estate investment firm, has expanded its operations into the growing Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area of North Carolina with its acquisition of the Stonebrook Mebane multifamily complex.

The Stonebrook Mebane property has 192 units and is located in the Research Triangle of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, home to some of the leading technology companies, and includes 7,000 acres of housing and over 275 companies and 55,000 employees. This area also boasts companies such as IBM, Red Hat, Lenovo, and Epic Games. Stonebrook Mebane is a classic value-add opportunity within the Vive Funds portfolio.

Stonebrook Mebane is just 30 minutes from Apple's $1 billion East Coast campus, which has an average salary of $185,000. Additionally, the complex is in close proximity to downtown Durham, Duke University and the University of North Carolina.

"The Research Triangle is one of the fastest growing sectors in the United States, and it is becoming a destination for professionals in the technology industry. We at Vive Funds are excited for this opportunity in one of the most dynamic areas in the country," said Veena Jetti, founder of Vive Funds.

Nearly one million people have moved to North Carolina since 2010, according to the Research Triangle Research Partnership. From 2020 to 2021, North Carolina ranked No. 4 nationally for population increase, with its population jumping another 93,985 residents, according to U.S. Census estimates.

