Polished Concrete Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polished concrete market generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.7 Billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Product, Method, Construction Type, End-Use, and Region Drivers Increase in construction activities around the world Benefits offered by polished concrete such as low maintenance, high durability, and environmentally friendly and resistance to dirt, allergens, or bacteria Rise in customer preferences for improving the aesthetic appeal of buildings Rapid urbanization and an increase in demand for low-cost housing Opportunities Advantages of polished concrete floors, such as their slip resistance, high reflectivity, affordability, and stain resistance Restraints Cost of raw materials used to manufacture polished concrete could increase during the forecast period due to fluctuations in the price of crude oil and petroleum products



Covid-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had a negative impact on the growth of the polished concrete market.

The stringent lockdowns imposed in many regions during the crisis prevented several development projects from proceeding. Moreover, the ban on import-export transactions and shortage of raw materials and labor had a significant influence on the building sector.

However, the market has recovered post the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global polished concrete market based on product, method, construction type, end-use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on product, the densifiers segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global polished concrete market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the sealers & crack fillers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the conditioners segment.

Based on method, the dry segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global polished concrete market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the wet segment.

In terms of construction type, the new construction segment captured the largest market share of over half of the global polished concrete market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The renovation segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2031.

In terms of end-use, the non-residential segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global polished concrete market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.9% through 2031. The report also discusses the residential segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global polished concrete market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global polished concrete market analyzed in the research include PPG Industries, Inc., The 3M Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, Ultra Tech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Boral Limited, Solomon Colors Inc., Vexcon Chemicals, Inc., and the Euclid Chemical Company.

The report analyzes these key players of the global polished concrete market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

