The Global Machine Vision Camera Market is forecast to grow by $12,866.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period

Our report on the machine vision camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand in non-industrial sectors, increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research, and increased demand for vision-guided industrial robots in APAC.



The machine vision camera market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Non-industrial



By Type

• Vision system

• Cameras

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the augmented demand for smart cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the machine vision camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT and technical advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the machine vision camera market covers the following areas:

• Machine vision camera market sizing

• Machine vision camera market forecast

• Machine vision camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine vision camera market vendors that include Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Also, the machine vision camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

