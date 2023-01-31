Gregory Basil MD to Join Aclarion as a Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor 





Director of Endoscopic Spine Surgery at the University of Miami

Broomfield, CO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Gregory Basil, MD, Director of Endoscopic Spine Surgery at the University of Miami will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL). Dr. Basil is an award-winning surgeon with particular interest in clinical outcomes through novel, objective innovations. Dr. Basil is also an entrepreneur and co-founder of Kinesiometrics.

“As someone who has studied business as well as medicine, and applied both in practice, I was immediately attracted to Aclarion’s Nociscan platform,” said Dr. Basil. “I am intrigued by the novel innovation and the important clinical evidence Aclarion has established. I am excited to help Aclarion with their mission while improving clinical outcomes for our patients.”

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

“When adding KOLs to our program, we are seeking individuals with unique areas of expertise and motivation,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “Dr. Basil has expressed a keen interest in adding to our body of clinical evidence and is in a great position at the University of Miami to accomplish that objective. I’m confident his contributions to the team will be quickly realized.”

Dr. Basil is the seventh key opinion leader advisor announced by Aclarion to support their mission to lead with strong clinical evidence to drive product and payer system adoption.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

