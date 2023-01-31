Pet Grooming Products Market Share Worth $28.21 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Share and Growth Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product Type (Shampoos and Conditioners, Shear and Trimming Tools, Combs and Brushes, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)”; The global pet grooming products market growth is influenced by increase in pet adoption, growing demand for organic and eco-friendly pet products and increased penetration of E-Commerce.





Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 16.09 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 28.21 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 154 No. of Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Competitive Insights:

A few of the key players operating in the global pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products. Players operating in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.





Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Growth Drivers:

The pet grooming products market is driven by several key factors shaping the industry. One of the most significant drivers of the market is increasing pet ownership. As more and more people adopt pets, the demand for pet grooming products increases. This is because pet owners want to ensure their pets are well-groomed and healthy. Pet grooming is important not only for the pet's appearance but also for its overall well-being.

Innovations in grooming products also play a significant role in driving the market. Companies are constantly developing new and innovative pet grooming products, which drives demand for these products. These innovations include products that are more convenient to use, more effective, and more eco-friendly.

Rising disposable income is also a key driver of the market. As people's disposable income increases, they are more likely to spend money on pet grooming products to keep their pets looking and feeling their best. This includes high-end grooming products previously out of reach for many consumers.

Online sales are also playing an increasingly important role in the market. The pet grooming products market is witnessing a rise in online sales, driven by the increasing use of the internet and the convenience of shopping online. This allows pet owners to shop for grooming products from the comfort of their own homes and also allows them to compare products and prices more easily.

The increase in pet-related events such as pet shows, pet grooming competitions, and other pet-related activities is also driving the market. These events increase the visibility of pet grooming products and promote the importance of grooming for pet health.





Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Regional Insights:

In terms of region, the pet grooming products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of pet grooming products and services, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Segmentation:

The global Pet Grooming Products Market is segmented on the basis of pet type, product type, and distribution channel. Based on pet type, the market is segmented as dogs, cats, and others. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as shampoos and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, combs and brushes, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Growth Trends:

The pet grooming products market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by a number of factors such as an increase in pet ownership, rising awareness about pet hygiene, and the growing disposable income of pet owners. The market is segmented into different product types, including shampoo and conditioner, brushes and combs, clippers and scissors, and others. Shampoo and conditioner products are the most widely used in the market, as they are essential for maintaining the overall hygiene and health of pets. With the increasing trend of natural and organic pet grooming products, manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly and natural products that are safe for pets and the environment. Additionally, the use of advanced technology in the development of pet grooming products is also gaining popularity among manufacturers and consumers. This is expected to further boost the market growth in the coming years.





The Pet Grooming Products Market refers to the sales of various products and equipment used for the grooming and hygiene of pets, such as shampoos, conditioners, brushes, clippers, and scissors. These products are used to maintain pets' appearance and health and include professional and consumer-grade items. The market for pet grooming products is driven by increasing pet ownership and the rising awareness of the importance of pet grooming and hygiene. The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography. In recent years, the market has seen significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality pet grooming products and the rising number of pet grooming businesses.









