DIAGNOS Gets the Green Light for the Use of its Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Technology in Quebec Hospitals

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that the Quebec government has given the green light to Diagnos' Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to screen and assess Diabetic Retinopathy of patients served by the endocrinology departments of hospitals across the province.







This positive milestone comes as the result of a collaboration project initiated in 2018, where Diagnos’ technology was utilized to screen and classify the level severity of the Diabetic Retinopathy disease in patients of the endocrinology department from a major Quebec Hospital.

The pilot phase of the project has been successfully concluded, resulting in the production of a final report by government officials. This report has been disseminated to all hospitals in the province, highlighting the cost savings and other benefits of implementing DIAGNOS' technology. Specifically, the report found that using DIAGNOS' technology resulted in cost savings of $85 per patient, as well as additional savings from the optimization and reduction of time required from healthcare workers.

“The project has been a long but rewarding journey for DIAGNOS, especially in light of the COVID-19 restrictions in the hospital departments of Endocrinology and Ophthalmology. We are overjoyed by the government’s acknowledgement of the value of our AI-based Diabetic Retinopathy screening solution. DIAGNOS will now begin commercializing it to all hospitals and clinics in the province," says Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

Larente further adds "We have been working tirelessly on this project since 2018, and we are excited to bring Diagnos’ innovative solutions to the population of Quebec, especially considering the high rate of diabetes in the province. Our solutions will make early detection and prevention of vision loss more accessible to the population, which is crucial for the health and well-being of those living with diabetes."

According to Statistics Canada, Quebec has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country, with over 1 million people living with diabetes. With such a large population of diabetic patients receiving endocrinology services at Quebec hospitals, the market potential for DIAGNOS' AI screening solutions is significant.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

