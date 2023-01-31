New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GFRP Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global GFRP Composites Market to Reach $76.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GFRP Composites estimated at US$55.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The GFRP Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Advanced Composites, Inc.

- Agy Holdings Corp.

- Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

- BGF Industries, Inc.

- Celanese Corporation

- China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

- China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.

- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

- Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co., Ltd.

- John Manville

- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

- Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

- Owens Corning

- Pfg Fiberglass Corporation

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Quantum Composites, Inc.

- Reliance Industries Ltd.

- SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

- Saint-Gobain SA

- Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

GFRP Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Review

Definition

State of Global Composites Industry

North America and Asia-Pacific: Major Markets For Growth

A Look into the Fastest Growing Market for GFRP Composites

Usage of GFRP Composites on Rise Led by Product Characteristics

and Applications

Market Dynamics of GFRP Composites

High Investment and Cost of Technology Remain Major Restraining

Factors



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Propelling Demand for Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber

Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites

Use of Composites in Infrastructure Applications on Rise

Drive for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Spurs Demand for GRFC Composites

Electrical & Electronics sector to Create New Market Opportunities

Miniaturization Trend Drive Search for High Performance Materials

Agricultural Equipment Emerge as a Growing Market for Composites

Notable Trends in the Composites Market

Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials to show Downward Trend

Emerging Economies to Drive Demand Glass Fiber Reinforced

Plastics (GFRP) composites

Consolidation Remains Rife in the Industry

Agriculture Sprayers: Vital Role in Managing Crop Production

Growth in Use of Composites in Aerospace Applications

FRP Bridge Posts Healthy Growth

Application of GRPF Composites in Wind Energy

New Offshore Wind Projects Add to Market Opportunities

Global Investments in Renewable Energy

Compression & Injection Molding Manufacturing Industry Bolster

the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market

End-Use Industries to Drive GFRP Composites Market

Low-voltage Switchgear Market Drivers and Restraints

Revival of Construction Industry to Drive Demand GFRP Composites



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Epoxy Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Ester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Vinyl Ester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Vinyl Ester by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World GFRP Composites Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for GFRP Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Construction &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United States

US to Release Standards for Use of Composites in Infrastructure

Aging Infrastructure in Urgent Need of Rehabilitation and

Repair: An Opportunity to Tap for Composite Materials in the

US

US Construnction Industry Spending: 2000-2022

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic,

Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Epoxy

Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other

Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,

Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic,

Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic,

Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,

Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for GFRP Composites by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,

Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,

Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure,

Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic,

Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

GFRP Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic,

Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Epoxy

Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other

Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GFRP

Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,

Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and Other Resins -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain Historic Review for GFRP Composites by Resin -

Polyester, Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester,

Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,

Epoxy Resins, Thermoplastic, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane and

Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by End-Use - Transportation, Construction &

Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain Historic Review for GFRP Composites by End-Use -

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Spain 16-Year Perspective for GFRP Composites by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical &

Electronics, Marine, Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

GFRP Composites by Resin - Polyester, Epoxy Resins,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________