New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global GFRP Composites Market to Reach $76.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GFRP Composites estimated at US$55.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The GFRP Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Advanced Composites, Inc.
- Agy Holdings Corp.
- Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.
- BGF Industries, Inc.
- Celanese Corporation
- China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.
- China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
- Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co., Ltd.
- John Manville
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- Pfg Fiberglass Corporation
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Quantum Composites, Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG
- Saint-Gobain SA
- Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
GFRP Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Market Review
Definition
State of Global Composites Industry
North America and Asia-Pacific: Major Markets For Growth
A Look into the Fastest Growing Market for GFRP Composites
Usage of GFRP Composites on Rise Led by Product Characteristics
and Applications
Market Dynamics of GFRP Composites
High Investment and Cost of Technology Remain Major Restraining
Factors
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Factors Propelling Demand for Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber
Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites
Use of Composites in Infrastructure Applications on Rise
Drive for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Spurs Demand for GRFC Composites
Electrical & Electronics sector to Create New Market Opportunities
Miniaturization Trend Drive Search for High Performance Materials
Agricultural Equipment Emerge as a Growing Market for Composites
Notable Trends in the Composites Market
Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials to show Downward Trend
Emerging Economies to Drive Demand Glass Fiber Reinforced
Plastics (GFRP) composites
Consolidation Remains Rife in the Industry
Agriculture Sprayers: Vital Role in Managing Crop Production
Growth in Use of Composites in Aerospace Applications
FRP Bridge Posts Healthy Growth
Application of GRPF Composites in Wind Energy
New Offshore Wind Projects Add to Market Opportunities
Global Investments in Renewable Energy
Compression & Injection Molding Manufacturing Industry Bolster
the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market
End-Use Industries to Drive GFRP Composites Market
Low-voltage Switchgear Market Drivers and Restraints
Revival of Construction Industry to Drive Demand GFRP Composites
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798671/?utm_source=GNW
Global GFRP Composites Market to Reach $76.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --