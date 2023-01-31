Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 22 February 2023

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 22 February 2023 regarding the agenda issues are provided.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Markets
tel. +370 5 203 22 00, tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
Attachments
- Annex 1 Draft resolutions _EN
- Annex 2 Notice of the Management Board_EN
- Annex 3 Siauliu Bankas AB Articles of Assosiation
- Annex 4 Siauliu Bankas AB Articles of Association_(comparative version)