The Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market is forecast to grow by $1,001.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

Our report on the flame retardant apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in construction industry, increase in fire mishaps, and stringent fire safety regulations.



The flame retardant apparel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industries

• Firefighting and law enforcement

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the flame retardant apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing distribution through retail and online channels and increasing demand from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flame retardant apparel market covers the following areas:

• Flame retardant apparel market sizing

• Flame retardant apparel market forecast

• Flame retardant apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flame retardant apparel market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Arco Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Carrington Textiles Ltd., Cintas Corp., DEVA FM. sro, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Frham Safety Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, Hydrowear BV, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Marina Textil SL, National Safety Apparel Inc., Portwest Clothing Ltd., Scandia Gear Europe BV, Seyntex NV, and VF Corp. Also, the flame retardant apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

