Metaverse in Retail and Apparel Thematic Intelligence Report 2022

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed insight into the theme of the metaverse, specifically focusing on the impact of the metaverse on the Retail sector.

The report provides an overview of the metaverse and its components, market size and growth forecasts, how retailers are exploring the metaverse, the leading companies, the timeline of developments in the metaverse, and related mergers and acquisitions. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and retail trends.



The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. It is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume products and content in future.



The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital twins.

The metaverse will bring virtual and online retail closer to shoppers. Retailers are getting involved in the metaverse by opening virtual shops, where consumers can try on and purchase virtual apparel, jewelry, and cosmetics to be worn in the metaverse.

Many brands are also experimenting with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to enter the metaverse, with successful launches that generated the most hype often providing the holder of the NFT with additional benefits beyond owning the NFT itself.

Although the future of the metaverse in the retail market is relatively undecided, new technological developments are opening the doors to significant commercial potential, and opportunities have already started to arise for brands to claim their space in the metaverse.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Retail trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Retail in the metaverse

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Use cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

