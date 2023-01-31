Metaverse in Retail and Apparel Thematic Intelligence Report 2022

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed insight into the theme of the metaverse, specifically focusing on the impact of the metaverse on the Retail sector.
The report provides an overview of the metaverse and its components, market size and growth forecasts, how retailers are exploring the metaverse, the leading companies, the timeline of developments in the metaverse, and related mergers and acquisitions. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and retail trends.
The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. It is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume products and content in future.
Scope
- Themes are disruptive, so it's easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. Understanding the themes ecosystem will get you ahead of the curve.
- Understand the important themes in 2022 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets.
- Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success.
- An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors.
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.
Reasons to Buy
- The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital twins.
- The metaverse will bring virtual and online retail closer to shoppers. Retailers are getting involved in the metaverse by opening virtual shops, where consumers can try on and purchase virtual apparel, jewelry, and cosmetics to be worn in the metaverse.
- Many brands are also experimenting with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to enter the metaverse, with successful launches that generated the most hype often providing the holder of the NFT with additional benefits beyond owning the NFT itself.
- Although the future of the metaverse in the retail market is relatively undecided, new technological developments are opening the doors to significant commercial potential, and opportunities have already started to arise for brands to claim their space in the metaverse.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Retail trends
Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Retail in the metaverse
Mergers and acquisitions
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
Use cases
- Timeline
Value Chain
- Foundation layer
- Tools layer
- User interface layer
- Experience layer
Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Adidas
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Argos
- ASOS
- Balenciaga
- Bored Ape Yacht Club
- Burberry
- Calvin Klein
- Carrefour
- Central Food Retail Group
- Charlotte Tilbury
- Coach
- Dims
- Dior
- Dogtas
- Dolce & Gabbana
- DressX
- Dundas
- eBay
- Elie Saab
- Estee Lauder
- Etro
- Givenchy
- Gucci
- H&M
- IKEA
- Kiehl's
- L'Oreal
- Louis Vuitton
- Maybelline
- Meta
- Metamall
- Microsoft
- Nars
- Nike
- Prada
- Puma
- Ralph Lauren
- RTFKT
- Samsung
- Selfridges
- Sephora
- Snapchat
- The Fabricant
- Tommy Hilfger
- Urban Decay
- Valentino
- Vans
- Visionnaire
- Walmart
- Yves Saint Laurent Beaute
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otddbj-in?w=12
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.