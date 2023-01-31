IPSOS: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - December 2022

English French

January 31, 2023

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date



Shares *



Voting rights Theoretical** Exercisable*** 31 December 2022 44,253,225 49,662,170 49,529,735

* This number is calculated taking into account the cancellation, as at 31 December 2022, of 183,010 treasury shares purchased by the Company between 21 November and 16 December 2022 as part of the implementation of its shares buyback program, this cancellation having been acknowledged by decision of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company dated 31 December 2022, upon delegation given by the Board of Directors pursuant to its meeting dated 26 October 2022, which decided to reduce the share capital by cancelling the aforementioned treasury shares in accordance with the authorisations granted by the General Shareholders Meeting dated 17 May 2022 (23rd and 24th resolutions).

**This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

***For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

