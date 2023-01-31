Global Green Hospitals Trends and Technology Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Number of Hospitals Moving Toward Sustainability is on the Rise

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hospitals Trends and Technologies: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on product and geography. The report provides an overview of the global green hospital market and analyzes market trends. Numerous case studies have been added to various section of the report. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the individual product segments.

The concept of green building has existed for a long time. The need for green hospitals came into existence with the growing awareness of climate change and the monitoring of hospital activity. Green hospitals provide care for patients without harming the environment through their activities.



The number of hospitals moving toward sustainability is on a rise. International nonprofit organizations are helping hospitals to achieve their goals of zero emission. Healthcare without harm is at the forefront of the global green hospital movement. Local organizations are also playing vital roles in pushing the momentum for green hospitals.



Hospitals are under pressure to decrease the operating margins and to provide better quality services. The costs of energy are rising at high rates, along with the cost of water supplies and of waste disposal. It is therefore imperative for hospitals to implement more energy-efficient solutions and lighting to reduce energy bills. Hospitals must better utilize and monitor their existing facilities to get the maximum output. Using recyclable products and autoclaves to sterilize multi-use products can be a great way to reduce waste and improve costs.



The major challenges while implementing green solutions include the high initial cost of technology. The high initial investments and the delayed returns of green solutions are major drawbacks affecting their implementation. The need for trained manpower is another major challenge affecting market growth.

The green hospitals market includes numerous companies offering various services. No single company offers all required solutions. Companies operate in different sectors, and thus it was not possible for this report to provide a competitive landscape.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for green hospitals and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding the components of the green hospital, the ways and means to achieve green hospitals, and exploring possibilities for countering the grave environmental challenges/concerns

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for green hospitals, and identification of the regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for green hospitals market in USD millions, and its corresponding market share analysis by product type and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations, industry regulations, latest developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on green hospitals

Review of the green hospital-related case studies and overview of green hospital dimensions such as environmental leadership and management, water management etc.

Identification of the various associations involved in the modern healthcare sector, and a look at the institutions pioneering this change

Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 History of Green Hospitals

3.3 Definition

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Green Hospitals

4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Green Hospitals

4.2 Positive Effect of Covid-19 on the Environment

4.2.1 Reduction in Water Pollution

4.3 Negative Effects of Covid-19

4.3.1 Increase in the Generation of Biomedical Waste

4.3.2 Impact on Hospital Workforce

4.3.3 Impact on Hospitals

Chapter 5 Measures Needed for Green Hospitals

5.1 Steps for Green Hospitals

5.1.1 Leadership

5.1.2 Constructions Sites

5.1.3 Energy Utilization

5.1.4 Waste Management

5.1.5 Food

5.1.6 Water

5.1.7 Green Housekeeping

5.1.8 Procurement of Materials and Resources

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

6.1 Global Green Hospital Market Size, by Product

6.1.1 Waste Management

6.1.2 Light-Emitting Diode Systems

6.1.3 Autoclaves

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Global Green Hospital Market Size, by Region

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Lighting Companies

Eaton Corp.

Philips Lighting (Signify Holding)

8.2 Waste Management Companies

Daniels Health

Stericycle

Waste Management Inc.

8.3 Autoclave Manufacturers

Celitron

Tuttnauer B.V.

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlej04-hospitals?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment