Egg Protein Powder Market size is projected to reach USD 12.40 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovalbumin and lysozyme are two of the egg's proteins widely recognized as high quality and available in large quantities for a low price. They are perfect for the production of various food ingredients thanks to their low toxicity, antibacterial properties, and biodegradability. Egg protein is a critical ingredient in many different protein powders designed to meet the demands of sports nutrition consumers. It's favored because it's easily absorbed and packed with muscle-nourishing branched-chain amino acids. It's a staple in protein bars and other nutrient-dense snacks. These items contain vital amino acids, proteins, and bioactive ingredients to aid in the development of strong bones and muscles.





Increasing Population of Health-Conscious Consumers Drives the Global Market

The rising popularity of protein supplements as dietary supplements among consumers should fuel the expansion of the protein supplement market. Using egg proteins in various contexts is anticipated to fuel market growth. Due to an increase in the number of people employed in the sports industry, the demand for nutritious fare has increased. Thus, there has been a meteoric rise in interest in food and drink options to boost athletic performance. Egg proteins' versatility as an emulsifier, foaming agent, solvent, and gelling agent also contributes to their extensive use in the food and beverage industry. Meanwhile, market leaders are focusing on strategic and viral marketing campaigns to expand their share of consumers' attention and spending. The market will grow due to consumers' increasing disposable income and the trend toward more strenuous outdoor activities.

Increasing Trend of Non-Consumption of Meat Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Growing snacking habits are likely to become a long-term market growth driver. So that they can seize control of the undeveloped North American egg protein market, Quevos has announced the release of the first egg white chips in the world. After cage-free, non-GMO egg proteins enter the market, demand will increase. The emergence of health-tracking apps for mobile devices has also contributed to the beginning of a new lifestyle. Numerous protein-rich foods, beverages, and other products use dried eggs as an ingredient. Increased demand has led to a rise in the popularity of protein-rich diets. Thus, companies shifted their focus to healthier options to cater to rising consumer demand.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.40 Billion by 2031 CAGR 5.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2031 Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bouwhuis-Enthoven (Netherlands), SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP (Denmark), The Eurovo Group (Italy), IGRECA France (France), Rose Acre Farms (U.S.), Daiichi-Kasei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd (China), GF Ovodry S.p.a. (Italy), and Taiyo International (Japan). Key Market Opportunities Increasing Trend of Non-Consumption of Meat Products Key Market Drivers Increasing Population of Health-Conscious Consumers

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global egg protein powder market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Such a trend is likely driven by rising raw material availability and consumer health consciousness. Many eggs are produced here. EGGWAY's five varieties of egg powder, which are all up to international standards, make up one of the company's best-selling items. These products have many applications in the baking industry, including as a glazing agent and in making noodles and other noodle-based dishes. One of Brazil's most important economic sectors is the sports industry, which boosts demand for health and wellness products there.

Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe is the world's second-largest market because of the region's insatiable hunger for bakery goods that are high in protein. The European bakery industry is among the oldest and most renowned in the world. Additionally, several government organizations are trying to create a hospitable setting for protein supplements and nutritious food. The market for egg protein powder is growing because of the increasing popularity of baked goods high in protein. The major players have had easy access to an ample supply of raw materials, enabling them to produce large quantities of egg protein powder.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecasted time frame. Japan and China are the region's two largest egg consumers. The Asia-Pacific region has long suffered from widespread malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. Because it contains 12% of the daily value for protein and several other nutrients like vitamins, essential amino acids, and minerals, the egg is a healthy, high-nutrient option that has helped countries like India reduce the burden of malnutrition. Numerous government and international campaigns, programs, and initiatives have been launched to address these issues head-on. Manufacturers have also introduced a protein powder alternative to eggs, targeting the area's young professional population.

Over the foreseeable future, the Middle East and Africa will experience significant growth. As more companies that make egg protein powder set up shops in the area, the market has room to expand. Manufacturers in the egg protein industry are upgrading egg white protein powders for people with lactose intolerance. Recently, there has been a rising interest in health and physical activity. Therefore, protein foods have found a vast market in the Middle East. The regionally tailored Gym Edition brand from global supplement distributor NZMP is expected to be in high demand.





Key Highlights

The global egg protein powder market size is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on product type , the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into whole egg powder, egg white powder, and egg yolk powder. The egg white powder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into whole egg powder, egg white powder, and egg yolk powder. The egg white powder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on application , the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into the bakery, meat products, ice cream, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into the bakery, meat products, ice cream, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global egg protein powder market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global egg protein powder market’s major key players are

Bouwhuis-Enthoven

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

The Eurovo Group

IGRECA France

Rose Acre Farms

Daiichi-Kasei Co. Ltd.

Dalian Hanovo Foods Co. Ltd

GF Ovodry S.p.a.

Taiyo International





Global Egg Protein Powder Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

By Applications

Bakery

Meat Products

Ice Cream

Dietary Supplements

Other

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In March 2022 , The Everyday Company introduced macrons, made from egg protein derived from engineered yeast to the American market.

, The Everyday Company introduced macrons, made from egg protein derived from engineered yeast to the American market. In March 2020, The Egg Powder and Egg White Powder from Z Natural Foods are Available for Use in Time of Need.





Egg Protein Powder Market: Fuel for a Healthy Body

Development of Dietary Supplements to Spur Eggshell Membrane Market Healthy Growth





