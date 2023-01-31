Slip on Shoes Market is Projected to Reach USD 213 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.5% from 2022 to 2032 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, global the Slip on Shoes Market is estimated at USD 151 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 213 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.5% from 2022 to 2032.



Slip-on shoes are gaining popularity in practically every corner of the world. People's lives are becoming more hectic in the post-pandemic age, thus they are seeking appropriate footwear that will complement all of their outfits and events. Furthermore, individuals are participating in numerous activities that need significant physical participation, which is fuelling the slip on shoes industry. Women are also becoming interested in slip on shoes.

Several major manufacturers are working on the creation of slip on shoes that are specifically designed for ladies and will meet their needs. While fashion trends will continue to change, there will be a constant need for new types and designs of slip-on shoes, which is expected to benefit the market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16334

Furthermore, the availability of counterfeit items will function as a deterrent in the slip on shoes industry. Other causes include an increase in production costs as raw material prices rise. However, the slip on shoes market will develop at a reasonable rate throughout the projected timeline.

Key Takeaways from the Slip on Shoes Market Study

During the projected period, e-commerce is predicted to be the largest sales channel. As consumer tastes alter, more people prefer online retailing to conventional brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, businesses are increasing their online market presence. The availability of a varied selection of casual shoes is one of the key factors fuelling the expansion of the online sales channel.

Women's shoes are in high demand and are constantly growing in price. Women's sneakers are being targeted by major footwear brands, and the market is being boosted by specific advertising and branding.

As a consequence of significant product demand from the United States, along with shifting fashion trends and customer preferences regarding shoe colour, material, and so on, North America emerged as the largest regional market. This is likely to encourage manufacturers to introduce new goods in this region or export them at competitive rates, resulting in increased sales volume in the coming years.



“People are becoming more active in many physical activities, which necessitates the use of multipurpose footwear. This need is being met by slip on shoes, which will benefit the market.” Says an FMI Analyst.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16334

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global market growth slowed down in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Lockdowns were imposed by governments as a result of the outbreak, which resulted in individuals being confined to their homes.

Major sporting events and leisure activities were postponed as a result, which limited the demand for skating shoes in Q1 2020. The market for skating shoes will keep expanding during the forecast period now that tensions have eased and individuals may once again enjoy sporting activities. Moreover, people are bored sitting at homes and have started to look at sports as a recreational activity.

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the Slip on Shoes market Louis Vuitton, Adidas Group, Nike Inc., New Balance, ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., Vans, Reebok, Woodland, Cariuma, Converse among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Slip on market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Slip on Shoes Market by Material (Synthetic, Fabric, Leather, Others) By Application (Sports, Lifestyle, Competition) By Consumer Orientation (Men, Women) By Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Wholesalers/Distributors, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel) & Region - Forecast to 2022-2032.

For More Information@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/slip-on-shoes-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Slip on Shoes Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key Statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Millennials are Driving Force

3.1.2. Rapid Emergence of the Start-ups in Market

3.1.3. Increasing Awareness about sustainability

3.1.4. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles

3.1.5. Consumers Selecting for At-home Services, Using e-Commerce

3.1.6. Others

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16334

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Refurbished Running Shoes Market Size: The global refurbished running shoes market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 340 Million by the year 2022

Smart Shoes Market Share: The smart shoes market is likely to expand its roots at a robust CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Electric Heated Shoes Market Analysis: The electric heated shoes designed for its applications in the geographical areas where the temperature is below zero degrees during all day and night

Shoe Insert Market Forecast: The global shoe insert market valuation is poised to reach US$ 4 Bn in 2022.

Shoe Dryers Market Trend: Shoe dryer or footwear dryer is an electronic machine designed specifically for drying the footwear likes shoes, boots etc.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com