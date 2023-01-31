150+ Million Americans Victims of Credit Card Fraud Up from 127 Million a Year Ago, According to New Security.org Annual Research

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://www.security.org) annual research out today finds more than 150 million Americans victimized by credit card fraud, up from 127 million a year ago. Those impacted include 65 percent of card holders, up from 58 percent year-over-year.
|The research, “2023 Credit Card Fraud Report,” is based on the experiences and credit card habits of more than 1,000 U.S. adults with at least one credit card.
It also finds an increasing number of credit card holders victimized regularly: last year (2022) 44 percent reported having two or more fraudulent charges, compared to 35 percent in 2021.
|https://www.security.org/digital-safety/credit-card-fraud-report/
|Security.org is available to answer questions or for interviews on the findings, as well as breaking down online habits, both good and bad, credit card holders can leverage to prevent fraud.
|Security.org (https://www.security.org) studies the security issues facing modern society to broaden Americans’ understanding and awareness of digital safety.