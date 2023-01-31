IPG Earns Key ESG Recognitions

Company Listed on Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Recognized as a Top-Rated ESG Performer by Sustainalytics

Listed on FTSE4Good for Fourth Consecutive Year

Named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” by Newsweek, and a Top Female Friendly Company and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced several recognitions that the company has received for its work in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space. IPG was included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year, and was recognized for the first time as a “Top-Rated ESG Performer” by Sustainalytics. The company was also included on the FTSE4Good Index for a fourth consecutive year, and Newsweek and Statista’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” for the second year. Additionally, IPG was listed on Forbes and Statista’s “America’s Best Large Employers 2023” and “World’s Top Female Friendly Companies 2022” lists.

The 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index gauges the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data, and measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research and data, serving the world’s top institutional investors and corporations. The organization scores companies’ ESG risks based on its industry-leading ESG Risk Ratings which cover more than 15,000 companies across 42 industries. IPG is the only U.S.-based advertising holding company included on the list of top-rated ESG performers.

IPG was also listed on the FTSE4Good Index Series for a fourth consecutive year after an independent assessment of the company against FTSE4Good criteria. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series tracks the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

This was IPG’s second year on Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023.” The list was selected based on key performance indicators that were publicly available in company reports, as well as insights from an independent survey of U.S. residents. It recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

“At IPG, we understand that our success is rooted in our ability to deliver to a range of stakeholders while supporting the well-being of our people and the communities in which we live and work,” said Jemma Gould, IPG’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are proud to receive recognition for our ESG-related programs, though we also acknowledge that there is plenty of work left to be done. We look forward to expanding on our progress during the coming year,” she continued.

Finally, IPG was listed on Forbes and Statista’s “America’s Best Large Employers 2023” and “World’s Top Female Friendly Companies 2022” lists. The “America’s Best Employers 2022” list is based on an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 U.S. workers. In total, 500 companies were recognized on the list across 25 different industry sectors. The “World’s Top Female Friendly Companies 2022” list is based on a survey of 85,000 women around the world who evaluated their company on topics including supportive policies for women in the workplace and balanced recruitment.

More information on IPG’s work in ESG is available here .

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.24 billion in 2021.





# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439