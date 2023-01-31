$53.3 Billion Worldwide Elastomeric Membranes Industry to 2030 - Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings Drives Demand

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Elastomeric Membranes estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Applied segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Elastomeric Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -

3M Company

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

Copernit S.P.A.

Covestro AG

Duro-Last, Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company

Fosroc International

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

Henry Company

IKO Industries Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Kemper System Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RENOLIT SE

Saint-Gobain SA

Sika AG

Soprema Group

Standard Industries, Inc.

Tremco Incorporated

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Elastomeric Membrane: A Highly Preferred Waterproof Roofing Material

Elastomeric Membrane - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Construction Industry: A Significant Growth Driver for Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Construction Output: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Annual Construction Spending in the US in US$ Billion by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Projected Housing Starts in the US: Number of Units During 2018-2028E Period

Non-Residential Local and State Government Construction in the US: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Roof Insulation and Coatings: Major End-Use Applications in Elastomeric Membrane Market

Global Roof Insulation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Roof Coatings Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Roof Coatings Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for the Year 2019E

Trend Towards Green Roofing Drives Market Growth

Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings Drive Demand for Elastomeric Membrane Materials

Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry Force Contractors to Use Waterproof and Eco-Friendly Materials

Increasing Need for Water Management in Construction Industry Benefits Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Elastomeric Membrane: Introduction

