$53.3 Billion Worldwide Elastomeric Membranes Industry to 2030 - Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings Drives Demand

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Elastomeric Membranes estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Applied segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Elastomeric Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
