January 31, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.





Aspo’s subsidiary Telko acquires Eltrex, a Polish chemicals distribution company



Aspo’s subsidiary Telko has acquired a Polish distribution company Eltrex. Eltrex is a distributor of specialty chemicals and industrial packaging materials. The company’s wide offering includes raw materials for coatings, flooring and household chemicals industries. The company is located in Goleszów, in southern Poland. The company's annual net sales are approximately 8 million euros and operating profit slightly under one million euros.



According to its strategy, Telko will seek not only organic growth, but also accelerated growth through acquisitions. This transaction is another important milestone in Telko’s compounder strategy. Telko already has plastics distribution in Poland, but no significant business in chemicals before this transaction.

The acquisition does not require an approval from competition authorities.



“Entry to Polish chemicals market is a significant step on our strategic growth path in Europe. Eltrex is a very well-known distributor of specialty chemicals, especially to the industrial coatings segment in Poland. They are representing several world class brands, such as Allnex, Lanxess and Wanhua, who produce specialty resins, biocides and additives. I’m looking forward to start working with the professional team of Eltrex and continuing their successful work in the Polish market”, says Niko Nilsen, Vice President, Telko Chemicals.



​​​​​​​Telko is a leading distributor and solution provider for converters and brand owners looking to safeguard their business with future-proof plastics, chemicals or lubricant solutions. This is done by using industry-leading expertise, strong partnerships and renowned service capabilities to improve Telko’s customers' production lead times, material efficiency, and financial and environmental performance.





Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Mikko Pasanen, Managing Director, Telko, tel. +358 40 743 6665, mikko.pasanen@telko.com



