Outlook on the Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems Global Market to 2030 - Extreme Relevancy of Combustion Control in Industrial Boiler and Furnace Operations Sustains Market Momentum

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems estimated at US$127.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Monitoring & Control Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$91.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • ABB Group
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Alstom SA
  • Bloom Engineering Company, Inc.
  • Catalytic Products International, Inc.
  • CECO Environmental Corporation
  • Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
  • Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.
  • Doosan Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Maxon
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Nestec, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • The Babcock & Wilcox Company
  • Titan Logix Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages244
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$127.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$176.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • An Introduction to Combustion Control Equipment & Systems
  • Bright Prospects Ahead for Combustion Control Equipment & Systems Market
  • Combustion Controls, Equipment & Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emissions from Fuel Combustion Processes Across Industries: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Combustion Control Equipment Market
  • Global Anthropogenic GHG Emissions by Sector (2018)
  • Global Energy Emissions by Source (2018)
  • Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets of Select Countries
  • Extreme Relevancy of Combustion Control in Industrial Boiler and Furnace Operations Sustains Market Momentum
  • Gas and Oil Burner Combustion Control Systems Gain Wider Traction
  • Power & Energy Enterprises: Major End-Users of Combustion Control Equipment
  • Combustion Control Systems Gain Traction in Chemical Industry
  • Pivotal Role in Oil & Gas Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion
  • Advanced Combustion Control Systems to Drive Future Growth of the Market
  • Offering a Multitude of Options and Myriad Benefits, Advanced CCS Widens its Addressable Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0253x

