Global Digital TV SoC Market Is Expected to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital TV SoC market was estimated at $8.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $28.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $28.2 Billion CAGR 12.8% No. of Pages in Report 328 Segments Covered Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronics devices Increase in disposable income in developing economies Integration with advanced technologies Restraints High initial cost of design & development and maintenance Opportunities Rise in demand for compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry

Covid-19 scenario-

The global pandemic has a mixed impact on the digital TV SoC market with the surge in demand for in-home entertainment and digital streaming services the system on chip-based digital TV application witnessed significant growth.

However, the impact of pandemic on market, caused a supply chain disruptions and economic instability that have delayed in production and decreased the revenue for some businesses.



The global digital TV SoC market is analyzed across application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By application, the LCD segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global digital TV SoC market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The QLED segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 20.3% throughout the forecast period.



By end-user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global digital TV SoC market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global digital TV SoC market revenue. However, LAMEA, is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.



The key market players analyzed in the global digital Tv SoC market report include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital tv soc market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital tv soc market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the digital tv soc market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global digital tv soc market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Digital TV SoC Market Key Segments:

Application

LCD

LED

OLED

QLED

End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

System-on-Chip Market was valued at $117.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $205.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $263.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2031.

5G Chipset Market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile SoC Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Holographic TV Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

