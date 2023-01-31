Woodside Credit Expands With New Midwest District Manager

The low payment leader for collector car finance grows to support dealers locally

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Woodside Credit, the top lender for collector car finance, has appointed Vince DeLuca as Midwest District Manager to serve dealers locally. With over two decades of experience working alongside dealerships, Vince will help Woodside Credit continue its national expansion by providing dealers with an industry leading program that delivers the lowest payments in America.

“Our partnerships with dealers are crucial to Woodside's future,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and COO of Woodside Credit. “We aim to deliver an even greater level of value to dealers who sell exotic, classic, and collector vehicles, and it starts with excellent talent serving dealers where they do business. By providing resources for dealers to increase traffic and close more sales, Woodside continues to lead the collector car industry."

Vince brings together years of leadership, lending know-how, and passion for collector cars to the Woodside Credit brand. With an extensive history in the automotive lending space, knowledge and experience come together to provide Woodside’s dealers with a new level of service right in their neighborhood.

“As a classic car enthusiast, the desire to drive something that reflects my passion and personality represents a part of who I am. Exotic and collector cars are works of art, and just plain fun,” explains DeLuca. “Woodside Credit is a true part of the collector car community, and our loan programs help enthusiasts drive something inspiring without tying up capital. I’m excited to be able to help make dreams come true and keep the American automotive spirit alive and on the road.”

Woodside Credit serves over 2,000 dealers nationwide through regional experts across the US. Based out of suburban Chicago, Illinois, Vince will support franchise and independent dealerships across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Dealers can learn more about working with Woodside by visiting https://www.woodsidecredit.com/dealer-resources/ .

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. The company's expertise has been providing loans with the lowest monthly payments in America for over 20 years. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.