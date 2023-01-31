Money Mentors Launches Financial Fitness February Challenge

Calgary, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Mentors is announcing the relaunch of its FREE online courses as part of the #FinancialFitnessFebruary challenge.

As January comes to an end and everyone is feeling tired of the gym and regretting their New Year’s resolutions, Money Mentors is challenging Albertans to improve on a different kind of fitness – their financial fitness!

“One of the best things you can do in this uncertain economic climate is arm yourself with the financial literacy needed to make smart financial decisions. We’re proud to be able to relaunch our free online courses on a new digital platform and give Albertans the tools they need to build financially literate lives” – Jim Thorne, Executive Director, Money Mentors.

With 14 courses ranging from retirement planning and teaching kids about money to credit and lending, there is something for everyone.

All information for accessing each course can be found on the course page.

What is the financial challenge?

Money Mentors’ financial challenge is an opportunity for people living in Alberta to win some cash while learning more about budgeting, paying off debt, spending less and more!

To participate in the challenge all you need to do is take one of Money Mentors’ FREE online courses - that’s it!

Don’t forget to share which course on social media using the hashtag #FinancialFitnessFebruary and tag Money Mentors: @moneymentors on Twitter or Facebook and @moneymentors.ab on Instagram.

What’s in it for Albertans?

Well, aside from the invaluable financial knowledge packed into each course, those who complete a FREE online course by the end of February will be entered into our monthly draw to win $500!

Check out our online courses and get financially fit this February!

Find out how you can have a chance to win $500 every month of the year through Money Mentors’ incentive program.

About Money Mentors free financial counselling

Money Mentors is the only Alberta-based non-profit credit counselling agency. For more than 25 years, our experienced team of accredited Counsellors have been working with Albertans to help them get out of debt, manage their money, and plan for retirement. Our mission is to educate Albertans in personal money management and the wise use of credit and to provide alternatives for families and individuals facing financial crisis. We’re proud of the work we do in our communities. Visit moneymentors.ca to contact an accredited Counsellor or try one of our free online courses.