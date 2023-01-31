Homebuilder Warranty and Insurance Leader Maverick Unveils Beacon Platform at International Builders’ Show, Streamlining Risk Management for Today’s Builder

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it celebrates its 34th year, Maverick, a leader in comprehensive risk advisory solutions for homebuilders, unveiled Beacon, its new suite of technology tools to simplify the business of homebuilding. Beacon’s Risk Suite, which launched today at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, offers a first-of-its-kind integrated risk management platform for homebuilders.

Through Beacon’s Risk Suite, homebuilders can self-administer their entire insurance and warranty experience online, including policy purchasing, certificate and endorsement requests, and policy reporting. The launch of Beacon’s Risk Suite is highlighted by Maverick’s first-of-its-kind, self-serve Builders Risk quote, rate, and bind tool, which allows Maverick builder members to obtain builders risk insurance quickly and easily, on their own timeline and schedule.

“Homebuilders have enough to deal with in today’s competitive and litigious climate. Maverick’s Beacon platform allows builders to easily manage all their risk products in one place, freeing up their time to focus on other aspects of their daily operations,” said Lowell Hays, President of Maverick. “From last-minute policy needs to reporting on active vs. terminated policies and price transparency, Beacon’s risk tools bring the type of online experience we’ve come to expect in other areas of our lives to insurance and warranties.”

“This platform helped me spend minutes, not hours managing the risk side of my business,” said Dennis Ginder, Founder of Encore Homes, a Maverick builder member. “It helped me get back to building houses.”

Hays promises Beacon will evolve with the needs of the builder. “It’s only the beginning for Beacon. We are on a mission to simplify the business of homebuilding, particularly in the insurance and risk management space. We believe the solutions sit at the intersection of technology tools and expert advisors, and we will continue to develop both until our vision becomes reality,” said Hays.

Learn more about Beacon and Maverick at maverickbuilders.com.

About Maverick:

Maverick is setting a new vision for modern risk management for builders. Originally founded in 1989 by Home Builders Association (HBA) leaders as Bonded Builders, Maverick remains focused on allowing builders to “Get Back to Building.” Maverick is owned by St. Petersburg, Florida-based Bankers Financial Corporation, a family-owned holding company, which owns leading businesses in a number of warranty and insurance verticals.

