General Tire Canada Renews Partnership with The Raceline Radio Network for Season 31!

Mississauga, ON., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority, and Canada’s only nationally syndicated motorsport radio program, is once again delighted to announce General Tire Canada has renewed their broadcast partnership for the 2023 racing season.

This marks the sixth racing season General Tire and The Raceline Radio Network have worked together in a focused national radio marketing campaign.

Along with a full marketing presence in each nationally syndicated Raceline Radio Network program, General Tire will continue to present Raceline’s weekly NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR ARCA Series Report as an in-show feature, promoting General Tire as The Official Racing Tire of both sanctions.

“General Tire, a leading global tire brand for over 100 years and the official tire of The NASCAR Pinty's Series, is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with popular motorsport broadcaster and journalist Erik Tomas and the Raceline Radio Network for their 31st season on the air,” stated Continental Tire Canada Incorporated National Marketing Manager Okan Sen. "Erik Tomas is an influential figure in our community and Raceline Radio is the number one network in Canadian motorsports. We’re thrilled to have Erik contributing to that audience promoting the sport and General Tire, the brand that delivers reliability, distinction and traction,” Sen added.

“Our 31 years on the air includes six very prosperous seasons with General Tire Canada. It’s fantastic we’re broadcast partners again for 2023,” offered Raceline Radio Network anchor, producer and Canadian Motorsport Hall of Famer Erik Tomas. “The sport simply could not function without durable and reliable tires. General Tire utilizes motorsport as a valuable test and research program to build better, safer, stronger and longer-lasting tires for consumers. We will continue extensive coverage of the NASCAR Pinty’s and ARCA Series with race results, stories and feature interviews to emphasize General Tire’s involvement in our sport, ensuring their message is a major influence for tire buyers across Canada,” Tomas continued.

The Raceline Radio Network is distributed and marketed by Rogers Communications.

About The Raceline Radio Network:

Marking 31 consecutive seasons on the air, The Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority, comprises 11 major and medium market broadcast affiliates from Halifax to Vancouver, scheduling 15 airings of the program weekly, year-round. Raceline Radio is broadcast from the studios of Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton Ontario, and linked to Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto Ontario for airing and distribution. It is also available via Podcast and Social Media. Network Anchor Erik Tomas is inducted in The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

About General Tire:

For over 100 years General Tire, a brand of Continental AG, has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter and partner of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, The NASCAR ARCA Series, Formula Drift racer Tommy Lemaire, DMCC Race Series, and The Raceline Radio Network.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets.





