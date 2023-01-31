CRN Recognizes Rackspace Technology as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rackspace Technology to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.



CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service’s needs.

Rackspace Technology works with partners to understand how to support them to assist with rapidly transforming businesses with world-class solutions and Fanatical Support®. In addition, Rackspace Technology provides partners with a high level of enablement and support that includes consistent communications, analytics for enhanced productivity, sales campaign tools, and consistent strategies and solutions in the Rackspace portfolio to support our channel partners.

“Due to our people, partners, expertise and automation to help customers of all sizes optimize their multicloud journey combined with our fanatical customer experience, Rackspace Technology is extremely well-positioned in the multicloud market,” said Renee Taylor, Rackspace Technology VP, Global Alliances and Channels. “We are the leading pure-play multicloud services and solutions company and have set the stage for years of incremental revenue growth by providing our partners with the infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security they need.”

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

