Insights on the Container Handling Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart Systems

The global market for Container Handling Equipment estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ship-to-Shore Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Stacking Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Container Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Container Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade, Challenges and Opportunities to Shape Market Prospects
- Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023
- Growing Prominence of Port Automation Establishes New Revenue Opportunities
- As More Container Terminals Adopt Automated Solutions for High Productivity and Uninterrupted Operation, Automating Crane Operations Gains Prominence: Global Automated Container Terminal Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Emergence of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) Intensifies Investments in Port Automation
- Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart Systems
- Crane Automation Improves Worksite Safety in Industrial Applications
- Stringent Norms for Reducing Container Terminal Emissions Sheds Focus on Hybrid and Electric Equipment Solutions
- Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes
- Breakdown of Containerized Cargo Flows (In Million TEUs) by Major Container Trade Routes (2018)
- World's Largest Container Ports Ranked by Throughput (In Million TEUs) for the Year 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
