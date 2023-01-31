Industrial IoT Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation Boost Sector

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Component, Industry Verticals and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report titled provides in-depth analysis of Industrial IoT market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.
The global Industrial IoT market is expected to reach $276.79 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Rising investment towards Industry 4.0, government encouragement to promote industrial automation, and high productivity & efficiency requirement are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, industrial IoT for predictive maintenance and an increase in the number of data centers are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth. However, the lack of standardization and high capital & operating expense can restrain the growth of this market up to a certain extent.
Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, platform, services, and connectivity. In 2022, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the Industrial IoT market. Factors such as consistent engagement of the industrial sector in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) through better access to information from real-time solutions attribute to the growth of this segment. However, the platform segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of industrial IoT platforms by the various industry verticals to improve operational efficiency, along with the growing need for superior monitoring technologies, is driving the growth of this segment.
Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into agriculture, manufacturing, retail, energy & utility, oil & gas, aerospace, transportation & logistics, telecom, and other industry verticals. In 2022, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the overall Industrial IoT market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets, increasing smart factories, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing adoption of autonomous robots for industrial automation.
With the increasing number of networked sensors across production and supply chains, manufacturers are entering a new generation of systems that enable automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets, and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ?nding applicability across multiple segments of the manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation
- Growing Need to Improve Productivity and Efficiency
Market Restraints
- Lack of Standardization
- High Capital & Open Requirements
- Market Opportunities
- Use of Industrial IoT for Predictive Maintenance
- Proliferation of Data Centers
Market Challenges
- Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Technology Trends
- Rising Popularity of IIoT Digital Twins
- Emergence of Edge Computing
Industry Trends
- Rising Adoption of Smart Manufacturing-as-a-Service
Scope of the Report:
Global Industrial IoT Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Network Components
- Sensors & Actuators
- Others
- Platform
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Connectivity
Global Industrial IoT Market, by Industry vertical
- Agriculture
- Precision Farming
- Livestock Monitoring
- Smart Greenhouse
- Fish Farming
- Smart Irrigation
- Manufacturing
- Surveillance & Safety
- Quality Management
- Resource Optimization
- Inventory & Warehouse Management
- Machine Inspection & Maintenance
- Production Planning
- Energy Management
- Smart Robotics
- Retail
- Operations Management
- Asset Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Energy & Utility
- Predictive Maintenance
- Remote Monitoring
- Worker Safety & Security
- Distribution Management
- Asset Management
- Oil & Gas
- Predictive Maintenance
- Remote Monitoring
- Worker Safety & Security
- Distribution Management
- Asset Management
- Aerospace/Airline
- Performance Management
- Energy Management
- Predictive Maintenance
- Passenger Experience Management
- Transportation & Logistics
- Smart Ticketing & Toll
- Parking Management
- Traffic Management
- Passenger Information
- Freight Information
- Telematics
- Others
- Telecom
- Asset Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Others
- Other Industry Verticals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial IoT Market
6. Global Industrial IoT Market, by Component
7. Global Industrial IoT Market, by Industry Vertical
8. Industrial IoT Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- The General Electric Company
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Intel Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- SAP SE
- IBM Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- KUKA AG
- Microsoft Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- C3.ai Inc.
