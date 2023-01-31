Malta, in the Heart of the Mediterranean, Offers a Jam-Packed Schedule of Musical Events and Festivals in 2023

New York, New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta, a Mediterranean archipelago, boasts over 300 days of sunshine a year and a remarkable history that dates back to over 7,000 years. The islands of Malta will be the 2023 hot spot for a diverse range of concerts and festivals and an excellent opportunity to enjoy Malta’s history through music, arts, and culture. Malta's jam- packed year long event schedule has something for everyone and will also provide an opportunity for visitors to explore the three sister islands, Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Carnival in Malta (Il-Karnival ta' Malta) - February 17th – 21st, 2023

The Il-Karnival ta' Malta is an annual festival celebrated on Malta’s three sister islands. The five-day event highlights the culture and religious events that date back over five centuries, and is jam packed with activities from morning to night. The festivities include parades on the streets, night parties, magical costumes and live concerts throughout the islands. Il-Karnival spirit in Malta is a memorable experience for visitors, one not to be missed.

Carne Vale Il Gran Ballo In Maschera - February 18th, 2023

Carne Vale, il Gran Ballo in Maschera is a show that is a celebration of art, culture, seduction, and beauty. Drawing inspiration from Dante’s epic poetry, participants will be seduced by many wonders as they peruse highly stylized renditions of Dante’s Purgatorio, Paradiso and Inferno. While guests immerse themselves into a magical world of harlequin and minstrel dancers, acrobats, and musicians, a seated four course lavish dinner is served, with an open bar, and a dress code of Historical or Period costume and mask. The venue itself is the sixteenth century Sacra Infermeria, known today as the historic Mediterranean Conference Center, located across Valletta’s magnificent Grand Harbour.

MUŻIKA MUŻIKA - March 23rd – 25th, 2023

Festival Kanzunetta Maltija is a prestigious festival produced by Festivals Malta, that brings together different genres of Maltese music in an annual competition. During the Semifinals, there are 2o contestants competing against each other.

The semi finalists include: CODA, Micallef Costa, Michela Galea, Justine Shorfid, Jason Scerri, Josef and Victoria, MARA, Drakard/ Lisa Gauci, Martina Borg, Jasmine, KWINTI, Petra, Raquel, Kelsey Bellante, Jade Vella, Gianluca Bezzina, Miriam Christine Borg, Enya Magri ft. Adrian, Julie Pomorski u Kapitlu Tlettax, Avenue Sky. The event will be held at the reputable MFCC - Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre, Ta' Qali, Malta.

Easter Celebration - April 7th – 16th, 2023

The Easter Week in Malta, celebrated throughout the three islands of Malta, encompasses the sombreness of Good Friday to the Jubilant Easter celebrations. The highlights of Easter week include the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, known as Id-Duluri; Palm Sunday; Maundy Thursday. Maltese and visitors can view the many holy exhibits throughout Malta; Good Friday observed in all the churches; and culminating in Easter Sunday celebrations across Malta and Gozo.

Ritmu Festival - June 9th & 10th, 2023

The Ritmu festival, held at the Upper Barrakka Gardens, in Valletta, can be described as a Mediterranean folk festival bringing together both local and international artists.

Malta International Arts Festival - June 16th – July 2nd, 2023

A 15-day festival, the Malta International Arts Festival in Valletta, presents a multidisciplinary arts program embracing music, visual arts, theater, dance, opera, installations, films, community projects, and interactive and participatory events that explore and build upon cultural heritage. Drawing local and international audiences during the height of the Maltese summer, the festival revels in Malta’s unique historical and geographical setting by featuring site-specific productions with performances staged at such distinctive locations such as Neolithic temple sites, sites with Baroque architecture and of course the views of Valletta’s stunning Grand Harbour.

Malta Jazz Festival - July 10th – 15th, 2023

Considered by the international jazz community as a ‘true’ jazz festival and a beacon of artistic integrity, the Malta Jazz Festival presents a panorama of jazz music in all its facets. This Jazz Festival stands out as an event that achieves a perfect balance between the savant and more popular elements of jazz.

Dance Festival Malta - July 27th – 30th, 2023

Dance Festival Malta is a multi-disciplinary festival that strives to cultivate a dance environment in Malta. The festival will host a series of workshops, masterclasses, and performances that welcomes international and local artists and choreographers. This unique festival will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the dance culture of Malta. The deadline to submit choreo to perform at the Dance Festival Malta is February 15th, 2023.

EuroPride Valletta 2023 - September 7th – 17th, 2023

EuroPride Valletta 2023 will be held in Valletta, Malta, September 7 – 17, 2023. Valletta is the perfect destination for EuroPride 2023 as its location is situated between Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, giving members of the EMENA (European, Middle East & North Africa) LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to gather and celebrate in a safe environment where people are free to be themselves. Occupying the top spot on the Europe Rainbow Index for seven consecutive years, Malta, has also been awarded an outstanding 92% in recognition of the laws, policies, and lifestyles of the LGBTQ+ community out of a total of 49 European Countries. Guests from abroad will find plenty of gay-friendly restaurants, events, cafes, pubs, nightclubs, and boutiques to visit, ensuring all LGBTQ+ travelers will have an amazing time.

Notte Bianca - October 7th, 2023

Notte Bianca is one of Malta’s biggest annual arts and culture festivals. For one special night, every first Saturday of October, the Valletta cityscape lights up with a spectacular celebration of the arts, open to the public free of charge. Local museums, piazzas, state palaces, and churches transform their property into venues to hold live performances and concerts, while other restaurants and cafés extend their hours to serve the festival celebrants.

The Three Palaces Early Opera & Music Festival - November 2023

The 10-day Three Palaces Festival, which always happens within the first two weeks of November, focuses on the premise that “our ordinary is actually extraordinary”, which comes from the fact that in Malta there are many magnificent buildings that locals and visitors alike pass by every day and barely notice their beauty. The festival showcases emerging talented musicians to perform alongside the finest established artists in Malta, with performances taking place at some of Valletta’s most historic locations.

