Data Center Storage Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 11.49% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the data center storage market is expected to reach USD 118.90 million by 2030, which is USD 49.81 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.49% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Data Center Storage Market Analysis:

Data center storage refers to the type of technologies and tools used in the data center to monitor and manage the storage infrastructure and resources. Some of technologies and utilities used in data center storage comprise NAS, RAID, tap drives, hard disk drives and SAN among others. These components are measured as a part of the data center infrastructure.

Constant growth and development in advanced management solutions by the major manufacturers which are operating in the data center energy field to increase energy consumptions is anticipated to enhance the growth of the data center storage market. Moreover, rising demand for storage area network (SAN) System because it is well-known as a high-speed network that interconnects different data storage devices with computing devices and associated servers accelerates the market growth. The surge in focus on evolving new edge computing platforms to aid their clients to increase data management capabilities will further influence the market.

Top Leading Key Players of Data Center Storage Market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Dell Inc, (U.S.)

Lenovo (China)

Orcale (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Hitachi (Japan)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

AVADirect Custom Computers (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Trend Micro Incorporated (U.S.)

Egenera Inc (U.S.)

Western Digital Corporation (U.S.)

Toshiba CORPORATION (Japan)

AmZetta Technologies (U.S.)

Opportunities

Technological advancements in data center storage market

Technological advancements such as the introduction of sustainable data centers or green data centers are expected to create lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period. These data centers will mainly focus on inaugurating server facilities that use energy-efficient technologies. It will aid in storing, managing and disseminating information or data in which the lighting, electrical, mechanical and computing systems are designed for maximum energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact. As a result, the green data centers will highly focus on recovering unused storage and distributing it elsewhere in the facility.

Global Data Center Storage Market Drivers

Increasing demand for storage area network (SAN) system

Storage area network (SAN) systems aid in accessing and managing large amounts of data or information. They have low capital and upgradation costs. Such advantages of storage area network (SAN) systems have augmented the adoption of these systems among end-users. Moreover, the increasing deployment of storage area network (SAN) systems in data centers led numerous major market vendors to create new storage solutions specially designed to support the storage area network protocol. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growth in IT infrastructure mainly in the developing economies

The wide growth of data center storage is significantly attributed to the increasing emphasis on the expansion of IT infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil. For instance, according to the India's IT (information technology) & infrastructure and Indo- European Business Forum (IEBF) sectors shall reach up to around $10 trillion by the end of 2030. Moreover, astonishingly growing demand for cloud storage has led to a rise in the number of data centers which are consuming extensive energy in these regions. These factors may boost the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Restraints

Lack of expertise

The lack of expertise amongst the field workers to use data center blade and lack in the person of skilled professionals will hamper the growth of the data center storage market during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

High cost associated with data center storage market

High initial investment cost in data center storage market and high installation cost of data center storage devices or systems will also act as a biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Data Center Storage Market Segmentations:

Deployment

Storage Area Network (SAN) System

Network-attached storage (NAS) System

Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) System)

Application

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Others

Data Center Storage Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Data Center Storage Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the data center storage market in terms of revenue and market share owing to the rising demand for internet of things (IoT) devices and increase in the number of data centers in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the rapid growth in data center storage in several industrial sectors in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Data Center Storage Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Data Center Storage market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Data Center Storage market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Data Center Storage market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Data Center Storage market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Data Center Storage market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Data Center Storage market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Data Center Storage market?

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Data Center Storage Market , By Deployment Global Data Center Storage Market, By Application Global Data Center Storage Market, By Region Global Data Center Storage Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

