JCDecaux wins 15-year exclusive Advertising Street Furniture Contract in Macau SAR, China

Paris, 31 January 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its JV subsidiary, JCDecaux (Macau) Limited, created in partnership with HN Group (JCDecaux 80% / HN Group 20%), has been awarded a 15-year exclusive contract for the advertising street furniture in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (population: 682,000). This new concession covers the entire inventory of about 150 Bus Shelters and 150 City Information Panels (CIPs).

The Group has worked in partnership with Macau for many years, beginning in 2001 as the first company to win an exclusive advertising contract to install and maintain street furniture. Going forward, JCDecaux Macau will gradually deploy the new furniture throughout the territory, now extending to Taipa, Cotai and Coloane.

The new Bus Shelters will include a broad range of services:

43’’ LCD digital screens to broadcast real-time bus arrival and bus route information, to optimise the use of the public transport system;

LED screens designed for the display of contextual information (time, temperature, humidity, etc.);

planned accessibility with additional entry points at long bus shelters for people with reduced mobility;

braille and tactile signs to enable visually impaired passengers to access bus information;

USB charging ports for passengers’ mobile devices.





In a world first, all the CIPs will be double sided advertising and digital (one 75” side and one 43” side) and some will even be equipped with an interactive 32” screen designed for improved access to people with reduced mobility.

This unprecedented digital network offers an outstanding platform to reach audiences in real-time with full-motion digital content, providing a powerful channel for municipal city communication and for commercial advertising.

This digital platform will also integrate a unique emergency alert system (EMAs) to facilitate the priority dissemination of safety alerts, to strengthen the range of public safety alert tools to support disaster information (typhoons, flooding, etc.).

As part of the Group’s commitment to improving the energy performance of its furniture, outlined in its ESG strategic roadmap, JCDecaux is developing “smart lighting” solutions such as dynamic dimming and movement sensors that detect people. In addition, digital screen brightness and ventilation are controlled by sensors that optimise and reduce power consumption depending on the environmental conditions. JCDecaux is also pursuing an ambitious renewable energy purchasing policy and covers 100% of electricity consumption since the end of 2022 at Group level.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Macau Special Administrative Region Government and to contribute to the city’s transformation benefiting its people and visitors. 20 years after installing the first Bus shelters and City Information Panels in Macau, JCDecaux’s teams will focus on the provision of smart services to deliver a powerful and digitised communication platform, providing relevant local information and advertising campaigns. This new contract underlines our dual ambition: to build the future of sustainable urban living and to create the future for effective and efficient advertising.

With these objectives in mind, we are committed to making Macau an even smarter city, and to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and visitors in the coming decade and beyond.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

