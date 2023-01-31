Axiom Medical and Mobile Health Announce a Strategic Partnership for a Comprehensive Suite of Occupational Health Solutions

The Woodlands, TX, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical and Mobile Health are proud to announce a strategic partnership, combining Axiom’s leading injury case management, behavioral health, infectious disease prevention, and employee absence management solutions with Mobile Health’s employee medical screening, pre-employment, and DOH/OSHA compliance services for a comprehensive suite of market-leading occupational health solutions.

“Our goal has always been holistic occupational health,” said Mark H Robinson, Axiom CEO. “While we were providing employee medical exams and testing services to our clients, it was not our core capability, and we did not attain the level of world-class excellence that our clients have come to expect from their experiences with our three main services. We are excited that this strategic partnership with Mobile Health enables our clients to enjoy streamlined, market-leading solutions for all four major elements of their workplace health needs.”

“This partnership is opening new doors for employers,” said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. “With access to our national clinics and Axiom’s workplace programs, clients will be able to protect their business and employees with one single partnership.”

The partnership will enable both companies to draw on their respective strengths and offer comprehensive health solutions that are tailored to their clients’ individual needs.

Axiom Medical and Mobile Health are dedicated to helping their clients create healthier and safer work environments for their employees.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive, holistic occupational health services for the modern workforce. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control to workplace injury case management and employee absence management. For more information, visit AxiomLLC.com.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

