        Nanterre, January 31st, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 23rd to January 27th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 23rd to January 27th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI23-Jan-23FR00001254867 500102,9941XPAR
VINCI24-Jan-23FR000012548629 667103,6443CEUX
VINCI24-Jan-23FR00001254866 982103,6788TQEX
VINCI25-Jan-23FR000012548641 087104,5537AQEU
VINCI25-Jan-23FR000012548619 178104,2245XPAR
VINCI25-Jan-23FR00001254863 867103,8541CEUX
VINCI25-Jan-23FR00001254864 368103,8667TQEX
VINCI26-Jan-23FR00001254868 009103,5689AQEU
VINCI26-Jan-23FR00001254864 406103,5680XPAR
VINCI26-Jan-23FR0000125486945103,5534CEUX
VINCI26-Jan-23FR00001254861 014103,5689XPAR
VINCI27-Jan-23FR000012548638 523104,4528XPAR
VINCI27-Jan-23FR000012548622 127104,4225CEUX
VINCI27-Jan-23FR00001254864 390104,4237TQEX
VINCI27-Jan-23FR00001254864 960104,4286AQEU
      
  TOTAL197 023104,1529 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

