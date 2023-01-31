English French

Nanterre, January 31st, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 23rd to January 27th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 23rd to January 27th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 23-Jan-23 FR0000125486 7 500 102,9941 XPAR VINCI 24-Jan-23 FR0000125486 29 667 103,6443 CEUX VINCI 24-Jan-23 FR0000125486 6 982 103,6788 TQEX VINCI 25-Jan-23 FR0000125486 41 087 104,5537 AQEU VINCI 25-Jan-23 FR0000125486 19 178 104,2245 XPAR VINCI 25-Jan-23 FR0000125486 3 867 103,8541 CEUX VINCI 25-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 368 103,8667 TQEX VINCI 26-Jan-23 FR0000125486 8 009 103,5689 AQEU VINCI 26-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 406 103,5680 XPAR VINCI 26-Jan-23 FR0000125486 945 103,5534 CEUX VINCI 26-Jan-23 FR0000125486 1 014 103,5689 XPAR VINCI 27-Jan-23 FR0000125486 38 523 104,4528 XPAR VINCI 27-Jan-23 FR0000125486 22 127 104,4225 CEUX VINCI 27-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 390 104,4237 TQEX VINCI 27-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 960 104,4286 AQEU TOTAL 197 023 104,1529

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment