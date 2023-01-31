DSV, 1011 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1011
On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997.
The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.
The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount DKK
|Accumulated trading for days 1-48
|3,321,439
|1,101.47
|3,658,468,466
|49:
|23 January 2023
|30,481
|1,136.72
|34,648,304
|50:
|24 January 2023
|38,000
|1,135.28
|43,140,598
|51:
|25 January 2023
|69,693
|1,115.54
|77,744,981
|52:
|26 January 2023
|33,222
|1,123.45
|37,323,243
|53:
|27 January 2023
|30,583
|1,121.09
|34,286,439
|54:
|30 January 2023
|33,000
|1,123.46
|37,074,233
|55:
|31 January 2023
|68,413
|1,123.72
|76,877,097
|Accumulated trading for days 1-55
|3,624,831
|1,103.38
|3,999,563,361
After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,093,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.41% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment