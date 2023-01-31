DSV, 1011 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1011



On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-48 3,321,439 1,101.47 3,658,468,466 49: 23 January 2023 30,481 1,136.72 34,648,304 50: 24 January 2023 38,000 1,135.28 43,140,598 51: 25 January 2023 69,693 1,115.54 77,744,981 52: 26 January 2023 33,222 1,123.45 37,323,243 53: 27 January 2023 30,583 1,121.09 34,286,439 54: 30 January 2023 33,000 1,123.46 37,074,233 55: 31 January 2023 68,413 1,123.72 76,877,097 Accumulated trading for days 1-55 3,624,831 1,103.38 3,999,563,361

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,093,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.41% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

