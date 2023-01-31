DSV, 1011 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 1011

On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-483,321,439 1,101.47 3,658,468,466
49:23 January 202330,481 1,136.72 34,648,304
50:24 January 202338,000 1,135.28 43,140,598
51:25 January 202369,693 1,115.54 77,744,981
52:26 January 202333,222 1,123.45 37,323,243
53:27 January 202330,583 1,121.09 34,286,439
54:30 January 202333,000 1,123.46 37,074,233
55:31 January 202368,413 1,123.72 76,877,097
Accumulated trading for days 1-553,624,831 1,103.38 3,999,563,361

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,093,064 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.41% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

