Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 31 January 2023

Seinäjoki, FINLAND

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 January 2023 at 19:00 EET

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date31 January 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 641
Average price/share, EUR3.8897
Total cost, EUR2,493.30


The company holds a total of 43,347 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 31 January 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


